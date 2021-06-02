John Eddy was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the killing of Kyle Free.
The jury began deliberations on the charges Tuesday afternoon and delivered the verdict around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A sentencing hearing has been set for July 19 at 1:30 p.m.
The murder occurred in the early-morning hours of April 11, 2018. Eddy and his accomplice, David Castro, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the fall of 2019, went to the home of Free’s girlfriend, Rebecca Walker, where Free was locked in the garage.
The prosecution in its closing arguments said Eddy and Castro kicked in the door to the garage. Eddy fired three times, hitting Free twice and Castro once.
Walker later arranged to have Free’s body disposed of. Walker previously pleaded guilty for her role in the murder and was sentenced to 51 years in prison.
The prosecution argued that the killing was ordered by Kyle and Kerby Billings, who were allegedly dealing drugs and believed Free was a “snitch.” The defense argued the shooting was accidental and suggested a lesser charge could apply.
The jury decided on the first-degree murder charge.