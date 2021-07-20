John Eddy has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Kyle Free and a consecutive 48-year sentence was given to him for conspiring to commit first-degree murder.
The sentencing took place Monday afternoon. Calling the crime senseless, 21st Judicial District Judge Gretchen Larson said Eddy and other parties involved had numerous options available that would not have resulted in Free’s death.
“Since everyone was strung out on meth and Lord knows what else, common sense did not prevail,” Larson said while handing down the sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle called the murder “brutal” and noted that Free could possibly have been saved if Eddy or his accomplices had contacted emergency services after the shooting.
Following the sentencing, Tuttle said this crime involved methamphetamines and that those drugs are “as bad as they’ve ever been in Mesa County.”
He urged anyone struggling with substance abuse to use available resources to get help.
Free’s mother Robin Graham and sister Megan Pipkin spoke at the sentencing. They talked about Free’s two sons and the difficult time the family went through while Free was missing and after his body was found. Both spoke about Free’s father, who died unexpectedly this year. They said he was proud of his son.
“Today many people feel a heavy void without him,” Pipkin said.
Eddy chose not to make a statement at the sentencing hearing. His attorney indicated they planned to appeal.
The murder occurred in the early morning hours of April 11, 2018. Eddy and his accomplice, David Castro, who was convicted of second- degree murder in the fall of 2019, went to the home of Free’s girlfriend, Rebecca Walker, where Free was locked in the garage.
Eddy and Castro kicked in the door to the garage. Eddy fired a weapon three times, hitting Free twice and Castro once.
Walker later arranged to have Free’s body disposed of. Walker previously pleaded guilty for her role in the murder and was sentenced to 51 years in prison.
The prosecution argued that the killing was ordered by Kyle and Kerby Billings, who were allegedly dealing drugs and believed Free was a “snitch.”
A jury had found Eddy guilty of the murder and conspiracy in early June.