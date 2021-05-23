Mesa County is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of a summer of normalcy. With tourists already returning and more on the way, the owner of one of the valley’s key spots for an outdoor beer is hoping that renews interest in his brewery.
Kannah Creek’s Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., has been for sale since May 2020. In the summer, you can often find people on the grass patio enjoying the weather, chatter of the Colorado River and whatever is on tap.
Yet, Jim Jeffryes can’t seem to find a buyer.
“We’ve had some lookers, some people interested in the property,” Jeffryes said. “But we haven’t had any hard offers.”
Jeffryes and his wife, Bernadette, bought the 1.36-acre parcel in 1998 and opened Edgewater in 2013. The property is listed for sale on the website LoopNet for $2.7 million. The building is listed at 12,645 square feet.
Jeffryes told The Daily Sentinel in March that they’re selling because he and his wife are looking to retire. They’re not leaving the Kannah Creek location at 1960 N. 12th St., though.
Jeffryes doesn’t know exactly why offers haven’t come forward, but he has some theories.
For one, restaurants are “down in the dumps,” he said. The industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days, after the shutdown, fewer people felt safe going out. The mass cancellations of events and festivals also hurt local restaurants and bars. Edgewater has posted on Facebook about job openings and having to close early because of being short staffed, too.
If things don’t improve, some may not see it as a risk worth taking.
“Our biggest problem is that we just don’t have the space for people right now,” Jeffryes said. “Even with the county open, we still have to adhere to social distancing requirements, and you only have so much space indoors to spread out tables.”
Another reason why it has taken a while could be because of the sheer amount of options buyers have.
Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild, said that similar situations to Edgewater are popping up around the state. COVID-19 conditions led to the closure of many breweries, which has saturated the market.
UNIQUELY GRAND JUNCTION
Michele Steinkirchner grew up in Grand Junction in the 1970s and 1980s and remembers the riverfront well from those days — just not in a good way.
“I can’t really say it was a rough part of town because there was just nothing there,” she said. “It was a wasteland, really.”
When the Jeffryes broke ground on the Edgewater parcel, they told The Daily Sentinel in 2011 that their vision was to turn the area into something beautiful.
Now, the riverfront is easy on the eyes instead of a sight for sore ones.
Steinkirchner left the valley in 1987 and returned from Denver last March and was enamored with how fertile the wasteland had become.
She organized an impromptu reunion for the 1983 Grand Junction High School senior class in late-April after an old classmate stopped by. She was able to herd 30 people into the outdoor patio at Edgewater on May 1, many of whom came from out of town and hadn’t been back in decades. She chose Edgewater because she felt it best represented the city.
“It’s so beautiful there. It’s super great to see positive use of the area with Edgewater and Las Colonias,” she said. “You have some commercial development but not too much. You have the outdoors and the river right there. It’s uniquely Colorado, uniquely Western Slope and, most of all, uniquely Grand Junction.”
Steinkirchner said that beyond the food and drinks, she was impressed by the service. They had called last minute and though Edgewater was short-staffed, they were able to ready the grass patio for the party.
“I hope whoever buys it keeps that outdoor space so people can congregate there,” she said.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The good news for anyone yearning for a beer by the river is that they might still be able to at 905 Struthers even if a new business comes in.
Because the infrastructure is already in place, breweries are most often bought by someone looking to start one.
Jeffryes agreed.
“That would be the best person to buy. Really all they would need to do is rearrange the inside however they want,” he said. “They would also need to tailor the kitchen to fit their menu.”
This summer could also showcase Edgewater’s potential to suitors.
Elizabeth Fogarty, director of Visit Grand Junction, said that March was a great month for the city’s hotel occupancy, and that April’s occupancy was 18% higher than in April 2019.
That indicates that the tourists are already returning. Now that Mesa County is open and events like the Junior College World Series are back, Fogarty said that the summer projections, though not entirely reliable, are promising.
Jeffryes hopes that is the case.
“If we can get more people in through the door, then I think we’ll be in a much better place,” he said.