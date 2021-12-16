A wind storm across Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday morning saw wind speeds throughout the Western Slope of at least 55-65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind event was widespread across Western Colorado, NWS Grand Junction Meteorologist Erin Walter said, and even more intense on the Front Range.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport saw a peak gust of 55 miles per hour, Walter said, but areas around De Beque Canyon and the Utah State Line saw wind speeds closer to 60 miles per hour.
Higher elevations saw higher wind speeds, Walter said.
Douglas Pass recorded a gust of 82 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service, and Steamboat Springs recorded an 87 miles per hour gust.
“We had quite a few observations of strong winds across the Western Slope,” Walter said.
The storm had noticeable effects on the ground in the Grand Valley.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said a call came in at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a tree blocking the road at U.S. 50 and Unaweep Avenue.
Jamie Boda, an employee in the forestry department, was on-call, and determined he couldn’t move the tree by himself, Sherbenou said, so he roused Brian Wrich and Kody Gentry out of bed and the three of them were able to move the tree.
The tree ended up being removed at about 12:30 a.m.-1 a.m., Sherbenou said.
Elsewhere in the city, parks employees have been dealing with the aftermath of the storm.
“We’ve been working all day picking up trash in the parks and smaller downed limbs,” Sherbenou said.
The Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office did not report any calls directly related to the wind.
GJFD Public Information Officer Ellis Thompson-Ellis said the department had big concerns about the storm before it happened, but the direct impact to the department ended up being minimal.
Grand Valley Power reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday about 680 customers were without power in Fruita, but the outage was resolved by 9:30 a.m.
Thompson-Ellis said the Grand Junction area regularly experiences windy falls and springs, so it’s important for residents to be prepared by making sure trees are trimmed and fences are sturdy.
Travel can also be hazardous during periods of high winds, Thompson-Ellis said, especially when combined with precipitation, so travelers should check conditions before they leave.
There is another storm system on the way this afternoon, Walter said, which won’t be as gusty as Tuesday night’s event, but might still bring some wind and snow, especially north of Interstate 70.