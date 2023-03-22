022123 D51 Board Meeting board (copy)
A large crowd came to the Feb. 21 Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education meeting with board members from left  Doug Levinson, Will Jones, Andrea Haitz, Andela Lema and Kari Sholtes, and Superintendent Brian Hill, to listen to a discussion on possible school closings. Ultimately, the school board voted to close East Middle School and a committee was formed to further discuss possible elementary school closures.

 Scott Crabtree

An effort is underway by some Mesa County residents to recall one or two of the newest members of the District 51 Board of Education, but exactly who is not yet decided.

Ricki Howie, a member of a local advocacy group known as Coffee and Civic Action, told the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that a “small committee” has been established to start the process to recall at least one of the five-member school board.

