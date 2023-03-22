A large crowd came to the Feb. 21 Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education meeting with board members from left Doug Levinson, Will Jones, Andrea Haitz, Andela Lema and Kari Sholtes, and Superintendent Brian Hill, to listen to a discussion on possible school closings. Ultimately, the school board voted to close East Middle School and a committee was formed to further discuss possible elementary school closures.
An effort is underway by some Mesa County residents to recall one or two of the newest members of the District 51 Board of Education, but exactly who is not yet decided.
Ricki Howie, a member of a local advocacy group known as Coffee and Civic Action, told the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that a “small committee” has been established to start the process to recall at least one of the five-member school board.
Though she didn’t mention any by name, she was referring to the three newest: Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema. The three ran as a GOP-supported bloc when they were elected in November 2021.
“The process will probably take about two weeks after the submission of the paperwork to Bobbie Gross, the county clerk,” Howie told the commissioners, adding that the member or members to face recall would be revealed at that time.
“Before you tell me now nice the members of the school board are, how much you like them, I just want to say that the members are acting as a bloc, not as nice individuals that I know that they are,” Howie added. “They are leaving a trail, like a slug, creating havoc and uncertainty in our neighborhoods and our communities.”
She said the nascent recall group already has a replacement candidate in mind, but also didn’t say who that would be.
According to Gross, such an effort would require more than 15,000 valid signatures on pre-approved petitions, which she said have not yet been submitted nor approved.
“We did have a citizen inquire and gathered the information to start a recall,” Gross said Tuesday. “They have not filed the paperwork yet.”
Gross said that once the proper paperwork is filed, and petitions approved, the signature gathering effort would have to be completed in 60 days.
If that petition drive is successful, an election would be held no sooner than 60 days after it is deemed sufficient, with the recall ballot also including a list of possible replacements where voters can choose only one.
The last time a recall effort was launched in Mesa County was in 2020 against then-Clerk Tina Peters, who now is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the election office she once oversaw. That recall effort failed to gather enough signatures, but at the time its organizers said they got more than 10,000, and did so during a pandemic when everything was locked down.
Commissioner Cody Davis thanked Howie for the information, but said:
“I will not be signing your petition, just so you know,” Davis said. “Boards have to make tough decisions, and I like it when governments make decisions like slugs — slow and methodical. And they use a lot of science and data to make their decisions, so I support them.”
The district board has been the subject of recent criticism in recent weeks, in part, for turning down a plan to allow Marillac Clinic to operate in the soon-to-be completed rebuilt Grand Junction High School. Haitz, Jones and Lema voted against that clinic, but board members Doug Levinson and Karl Sholtes voted for it.
The board also recently voted to follow recommendations of the D51 demographer and close East Middle School. That was also a 3-2 vote with Haitz, Lema and Jones again voting for the closure.