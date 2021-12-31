Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for about three hours Wednesday afternoon because of a 24-vehicle pileup between No Name and Grizzly Creek.
Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the pileup included 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi trucks. Of those, 15 passenger vehicles and three semis had to be towed out.
Eight people were transported to local hospitals, Cutler said, seven with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.
The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Cutler said. I-70 was closed in both directions through the canyon, with first responders using the westbound lanes to access the crash, which occurred on the eastbound lanes.
The eastbound lanes were re-opened at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Cutler said, and the westbound lanes were opened earlier.
Snowpacked, icy roads were determined to be causal factors for the crash, Cutler said. It’s unknown if any citations were issued.
Other areas along the Interstate 70 corridor are also seeing poor conditions. “Expect whiteout conditions and impassible roads in Summit County through Saturday morning. Our hotels are full and if you get stranded there will likely be no place to stay,” The Summit County Office of Emergency Management tweeted Thursday.