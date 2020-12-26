Eight local nonprofits have expressed interest in building a joint conservation and education center in the Las Colonias Business Park.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown said that, although none have committed to the project, they are all excited by the possibility and moving forward with discussions. Those nonprofits are Rivers Edge West, Colorado Canyons Association, Forever Our Rivers, Colorado West Land Trust, Great Outdoors Colorado, One Riverfront, Trout Unlimited and the Eureka! Science Museum.
“That’s a lot of nonprofits and a lot of boards to wrangle,” Brown said. “So, it will not be a fast process, but I’m pretty optimistic right now because everyone is enthusiastic about the benefits of building and sharing a location.”
There have been three or four joint conversations, facilitated by GJEP and the Las Colonias Development Corp., Brown said. The nonprofits have provided the amount of space they would need, which Brown said Real Estate Development Manager Micah Adams used to create a rough footprint for the proposed building.
Now, she said, they are working on a business plan to determine the cost for the partners if they moved forward.
Brown said ownership over the building is still being discussed. It could belong to one partner, which would lease the space to the others. She said another option is a trust or board, made up of representatives of the partners that would own the building and lease the space out.
Brown said there has been discussion of a capital campaign to raise funds for the building. Based on all the steps and work ahead, Brown said a building would likely not begin construction until 2022.
“Depending on how much we can raise towards the building of it, it lowers the cost to be in the building,” Brown said. “We still have a long way to go. It will not be fast at all, but we’re chugging along.”
BUSINESS TENANTS
The two businesses that have committed to building in the park both have projects under construction.
Bonsai Design, which builds adventure courses and ziplines, has its main building under construction. RockyMounts, a bike rack manufacturer, finished its first phase earlier this year and has started construction on its showroom space.
Timberleaf Trailers had considered building in Las Colonias, but Brown said they are going to be building at a site near the Grand Junction Regional Airport instead. She said because of the growth of the business, they needed a larger site than they had been considering in Las Colonias.
“It’s a good fit,” Brown said. “We’re happy for them. We want them to be where they’ll be most successful.”
No other businesses currently are pursuing building in the Las Colonias Business Park, Brown said. GJEP has reached back out to businesses that had expressed a prior interest to see if any would consider building in the future.
“Our prospecting normally slows down this time of year,” Brown said. “Folks are just hunkering down for the holidays, but I expect it to pick back up in the spring.”