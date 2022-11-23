Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating eight suspected poaching cases within Game Management Unit 70 in San Miguel County in the Norwood area.
In all the incidents, the animals were killed and left to waste.
Three mule buck deer buck were found in the Dry Creek Basin, two bull elk were discovered at the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area south of Norwood, and another bull elk and two cow elk were also shot and left to waste in the Callan Draw area southwest of Norwood.
“All of these animals were found shot and left to waste. This is an egregious violation of Colorado’s laws surrounding hunting and fishing, which require hunters to prepare game meat for human consumption,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla.
All the incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Nov. 15.
“In any activity that people enjoy, most of the time things go well and the participants behave in the appropriate legal, moral and ethical manner,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy.
“Sometimes, however, there are one or two people who show up and act in a manner that no one inside or outside of the activity can condone. Evidently, these types of individuals showed up in GMU 70 during the recent hunting seasons,” Caddy said.
When officers were investigating a small buck discovered in the higher elevations of Dry Creek Basin, believed to have been shot on Oct. 30, other hunters stopped the officers and reported another small buck that had been shot and left less than a mile away.
Hunters called CPW District Wildlife Manager Tony Bonacquista to report two bull elk had been shot and left on the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area approximately 14 miles southwest of Norwood.
In each of these incidents, the animals were shot with easy access to a nearby road but still left to waste. There was no apparent reason an ethical hunter would have abandoned these animals, Caddy said.
On Nov. 17, hunters reported a spike bull elk being shot and left in the Callan Draw area southwest of Norwood.
Upon investigation, it was found that in addition to the spike bull, two cow elk had also been killed.
While it appears the parties associated with this incident initially attempted to retrieve the cow elk as is required by law, they later abandoned the carcasses and some equipment utilized in the attempted retrieval. It was determined these elk were likely killed Nov. 15 or 16.
Evidence was collected at each one of these incidents that is being used to continue the investigation.
CPW is asking the public for assistance in solving these crimes. If you were in the areas described and have any information regarding these incidents, call Caddy at 970-209-2368 or Bonacquista at 970-209-2374.
To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.
“The initial information on each animal in these cases came from hunters in the field who took the time to call and report that something was going on,” Caddy said. “These ethical hunters are as concerned about this happening as we are.”
