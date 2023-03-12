Eisenhower TUnnel 1.jpg

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

As part of the 50th anniversary event last Wednesday there were a number of 1970s cars that drove through the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Thousands of vehicles travel through Eisenhower Tunnel on Interstate 70 each day. But on Wednesday, for a brief moment, the traffic stopped to let just three pass: a 1970 Plymouth Fury police cruiser, an antique fire truck, and a MG sports car of a similar vintage.

The procession was part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s celebration of the Eisenhower Tunnel’s 50th anniversary.

Eisenhower tunnel 2.jpg

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun Live video monitors of Interstate 70 fill the walls of the control room inside the Eisenhower Tunnel on Wednesday, March 8.

Tags