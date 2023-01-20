El Pomar Foundation recently approved close to $340,000 worth of grants to Western Slope nonprofit organizations.
A total of $278,500 was approved for 11 nonprofit groups in the San Juan region.
El Pomar Foundation recently approved close to $340,000 worth of grants to Western Slope nonprofit organizations.
A total of $278,500 was approved for 11 nonprofit groups in the San Juan region.
■ Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Inc. (Montrose) — $25,000 for new building and renovations.
■ Blue Sage Center (Paonia) — $5,000 in general operating support.
■ Bright Futures (Telluride) — $150,000 for pyramid coaching and training system expansion.
■ Delta County Public Library Trust and Endowment, Inc. (Hotchkiss) — $25,000 for new library.
■ Dream Catcher Therapy Center, Inc. (Olathe) — $7,500 for direct care of equines.
■ Friends of the Ouray Public Library, Inc. — $5,000 for youth mental health programming.
■ Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation, Inc. — $10,000 in general operating support.
■ Montrose Recreation District — $25,000 for Flex Rec facility.
■ Pinion Ridge Ranch, Inc. (Montrose) — $1,000 for direct care of equines.
■ Project Hope of Gunnison Valley — $5,000 in general operating support.
■ The Learning Council (Paonia) — $20,000 for kitchen remodel and upgrades.
Ten nonprofit groups in the Northwest region were given $57,500.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
■ Colorado River Fire Protection District (Rifle) — $10,000 for new radios.
■ Eagles Nest Early Learning Center (Black Hawk) — $5,000 in general operating support.
■ Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership (Steamboat Springs) — $5,000 in general operating support.
■ Partners in Routt County (Steamboat Springs) — $5,000 in general operating support.
■ Rangely Food Bank, Inc. — $5,000 in general operating support.
■ Roaring Fork Recovery Support Center (Carbondale) — $2,500 in general operating support.
■ Roundup River Ranch (Avon) — $2,500 for participants from the Northwest Region.
■ Steamboat Training Adaptive Recreational Sports — $2,500 for direct care of equines in equine therapy program.
■ Yampa River Botanic Park Society (Steamboat Springs) — $10,000 for accessibility improvements.
■ Yampa Valley Performing Arts Council (Steamboat Springs) — $10,000 for the Strawberry Park Amphitheater.
The El Pomar Foundation was founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose.
in 1937, and has an established legacy of general purpose grant making.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:29:41 AM
Sunset: 05:20:03 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ESE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:29:10 AM
Sunset: 05:21:10 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:28:38 AM
Sunset: 05:22:17 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 07:28:03 AM
Sunset: 05:23:25 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM
Sunset: 05:24:33 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:47 AM
Sunset: 05:25:42 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:26:06 AM
Sunset: 05:26:51 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.