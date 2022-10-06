Clifton community center
sentinel file photo

A woman walks her dogs earlier this year on D 3/4 Road next to a 27-acre hay field that is proposed to become the Clifton Community Campus. The El Pomar Foundation awarded $25,000 to the Clifton project.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The El Pomar Foundation and its trustees approved a total of $165,500 for nonprofit organizations in the Northwest and San Juan regions.

The Northwest region will receive $115,000 allocated to nine nonprofit organizations and government entities.