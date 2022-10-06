A woman walks her dogs earlier this year on D 3/4 Road next to a 27-acre hay field that is proposed to become the Clifton Community Campus. The El Pomar Foundation awarded $25,000 to the Clifton project.
The El Pomar Foundation and its trustees approved a total of $165,500 for nonprofit organizations in the Northwest and San Juan regions.
The Northwest region will receive $115,000 allocated to nine nonprofit organizations and government entities.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
■ Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Colorado (Craig) — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
■ Clifton Christian Church Food Bank — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive
■ Court Sports for Life Foundation (Steamboat Springs) — $10,000 for a facility upgrade and new building; competitive
■ Grand County Rural Health Network, Inc. (Hot Sulphur Springs) — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive
■ Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Inc. (Grand Junction) — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive
■ Life Inter-Faith Team on Unemployment and Poverty (Rifle) — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive
■ Life Inter-Faith Team on Unemployment and Poverty (Rifle) — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
■ Mesa County (Grand Junction) — $25,000 for Clifton Community Campus; competitive
■ Mesa County Land Conservancy, Inc (Grand Junction) — $10,000 for Monument Trail; competitive
■ Mesa County Libraries Foundation, Inc. (Grand Junction) — $25,000 for new Clifton branch library; competitive
The San Juan region
The following organizations were awarded grants:
■ Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Inc. (Montrose) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
■ Calvary Ranch Colorado (Montrose) — $5,000 in general operating support; Trustee merit
■ Crested Butte Nordic Council — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive
■ Friends of Youth and Nature (Hotchkiss) — $2,500 for mountain bike program; competitive
■ Gunnison Hinsdale Youth Services, Inc. — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive
■ Maslow Academy of Applied Learning, Inc. (Montrose) — $15,000 for new satellite early childhood education center; competitive
■ PEER Kindness, Inc. (Montrose) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
Each of the El Pomar Foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.
The Northwest Regional Council recommends grants in Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanca and Routt counties; the San Juan Regional Council recommends grants in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.