El Pomar Foundation approves $50,000 to organizations in the Northwest region
El Pomar Trustees from the El Pomar Foundation recently approved $50,000 to go to four non-profit organizations in the Northwest region.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
• Center for Enriched Communications, Inc. (Grand Junction) — $5,000 for counseling programs; competitive.
• Hilltop Health Services Corporation (Grand Junction) — $30,000 for family resource center; competitive.
• HopeWest (Grand Junction) — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive.
• Stepping Stones of the Roaring Fork Valley (Carbondale) — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive.
The El Pomar Foundation also approved $25,000 allocated to three
nonprofit organizations in the San Juan region.
• Community Dental Clinic, Inc. (Montrose) — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive.
• Community Options, Inc. (Montrose) — $10,000 for supportive housing repairs and improvements; competitive.
• Home Trust of Ouray County (Ridgway) — $5,000 for affordable housing programs; competitive.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding.