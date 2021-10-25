featured El Pomar Foundation awards $87K in grants By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print The El Pomar Foundation and its trustees recently approved $27,500 to go to eight nonprofit organizations in the foundation’s Northwest region. These organizations received grants:n American Rivers Inc. of Washington, D.C. — $2,500 for Colorado River Basin operations; regional merit.n Grand Junction Imagination Library — $5,000 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit. n Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Inc. of Grand Junction — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.n Mind Springs Foundation of Glenwood Springs — $2,500 for withdrawal management in Glenwood Springs; regional merit.n Mountain Valley Developmental Services Inc. of Glenwood Springs — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.n Riverside Educational Center of Grand Junction — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit. n Shining Stars Foundation of Tabernash — $5,000 in general operating support;competitive.n Valley Settlement of Carbondale — $5,000 for general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund.The El Pomar Trustees also approved $60,000 for six nonprofit organizations in the San Juan region: n Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club Inc. of Montrose — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.n Calvary Ranch Colorado of Montrose — $5,000 in general operating support; Trustee merit.n Gunnison Council for the Arts Inc. — $25,000 for building renovation and restoration; competitive.n Gunnison County Department of Health and Human Services — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit. n Gunnison Valley Health Foundation — $15,000 for the behavioral health department; regional council.n Gunnison Valley Health Foundation — $5,000 for individual and family therapy, peer support specialists; Trustee regional merit.n PEER Kindness Inc. of Montrose — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Trustee El Pomar Foundation Company Institutes Politics Karl E. Eitel Fund Colorado River Legacy Montrose Grant Nonprofit Organization Gunnison Valley Health Foundation Pomar Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView