The El Pomar Foundation and its trustees recently approved $27,500 to go to eight nonprofit organizations in the foundation’s Northwest region. These organizations received grants:

n American Rivers Inc. of Washington, D.C. — $2,500 for Colorado River Basin operations; regional merit.

n Grand Junction Imagination Library — $5,000 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit.

n Grand Valley Catholic Outreach Inc. of Grand Junction — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.

n Mind Springs Foundation of Glenwood Springs — $2,500 for withdrawal management in Glenwood Springs; regional merit.

n Mountain Valley Developmental Services Inc. of Glenwood Springs — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.

n Riverside Educational Center of Grand Junction — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.

n Shining Stars Foundation of Tabernash — $5,000 in general operating support;

competitive.

n Valley Settlement of Carbondale — $5,000 for general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund.

The El Pomar Trustees also approved $60,000 for six nonprofit organizations in the San Juan region:

n Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club Inc. of Montrose — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.

n Calvary Ranch Colorado of Montrose — $5,000 in general operating support; Trustee merit.

n Gunnison Council for the Arts Inc. — $25,000 for building renovation and restoration; competitive.

n Gunnison County Department of Health and Human Services — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit.

n Gunnison Valley Health Foundation — $15,000 for the behavioral health department; regional council.

n Gunnison Valley Health Foundation — $5,000 for individual and family therapy, peer support specialists; Trustee regional merit.

n PEER Kindness Inc. of Montrose — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.