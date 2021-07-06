Several entities in the region will share $160,000 in grants from the Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation, including three in the Grand Valley.
Locally, the Harmony Acres Equestrian Center of Fruita, Colorado Discover Ability, Doors 2 Success and the Housing Resources of Western Colorado, all in Grand Junction, will share in some of the grants, which the group gives out twice a year.
Harmony Acres, located in Loma, provides a sanctuary for horses and other animals, and has programs for youth and military veterans to learn how to care for them. That nonprofit is to receive $5,000 to help with its care of those animals.
Colorado Discover Ability, located in the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens on Struthers Avenue, provides adaptive outdoor recreational opportunities to veterans and people with disabilities. It will get $2,500 to help with its general mission.
Doors 2 Success, a nonprofit group within the Grand Junction Housing Authority, helps those most in need with housing issues. It will receive $2,500.
Housing Resources of Western Colorado, located on 30 Road in Grand Junction, also helps people in need throughout the region in finding affordable housing. It is to get $2,500 for homeless support in Montrose County.
Other grants will go to Hayden ($25,000) to help renovate the town’s community center, and the Northwest Colorado Center for Independence ($5,000), a Steamboat Springs group that helps those with disabilities and older persons find housing, transportation, employment and other things that help them maintain their independence.
Additional grants include:
n Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the 7th Judicial District in Montrose, $80,000 to help fund a director of clinical services position and its regional council.
n The Pinhead Institution of Telluride, a Smithsonian Institution affiliate that helps promote science for youth, $10,000 for its internship program.
n Dream Catcher Therapy Center in Olathe, $7,500 to help its mission to care for equines and operate similar programs to Harmony Acres for persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
n Chain of Love Corp. of Eckert, $2,500 to aid its mission to provide help to abused women, children, the homeless and the indigent.
n North Fork Senior Connections of Paonia, $2,500 to help older persons remain in their homes for as long as possible.
n Rotary Club of the North Fork Valley Foundation of Paonia, $2,500 to help fund its high school scholarship program.
n Friends of the Ute Indian Museum of Montrose, $2,500 to operate its facility.
The El Pomar Foundation was created in 1937 by Spencer and Julie Penrose to provide financial aid to numerous worthy causes and efforts throughout Colorado.
It awards about $22 million in grants each year. To date, it’s given out more than $1.2 billion.