The El Pomar Foundation recently approved its most recent round of grant funding to Western Slope nonprofits.
A total of $51,000 will go to nonprofits in the San Juan region and another $42,500 will support the work of nonprofits in the Northwest region. Most of the grants were in the competitive category and selected by the El Pomar Trustees.
The recipients include:
Karis, Inc. (Grand Junction) — $10,000 for attainable housing; competitive; Roaring Fork Valley Early Learning Fund (Glenwood Springs) — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive; Town of Grand Lake — $10,000 for Grand Lake Community House; competitive; Colorado Animal Rescue (Glenwood Springs) — $2,500 for spay and neuter program; Freda Hambrick Fund; WindWalkers Equine Assisted Learning and Therapy Center (Carbondale) — $5,000 for direct care of equines; Sally Beck Fund; Gateway-Unaweep Fire Department, Inc. (Gateway) — $10,000 for wildfire brush truck; Wildland Fire Fund; Adaptive Sports Center of Crested Butte, Inc. — $10,000 in general operating support; competitive; Olathe Community Clinic, Inc. — $20,000 for new clinic construction; competitive; Ouray Ice Park Incorporated — $10,000 for infrastructure addition; competitive; PEER Kindness, Inc. (Montrose) — $3,500 for creation of a logic model; regional council; End of the Trail Rescue (Olathe) — $7,500 for direct care of equines; Sally Beck Fund.
The Freda Hambrick Fund supports nonprofit organizations that prevent cruelty to animals, provide direct care and medical assistance, and offer educational programs for the proper care of and attention to animals within the state of Colorado. The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs, and equine-related disaster response programs. The Wildland Fire Fund assists with immediate emergency needs of volunteer firefighting agencies and first responders throughout the state of Colorado.
The El Pomar Foundation was founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937. The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding, which accepts applications on a rolling basis. Since 2003, El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program has provided invaluable support to eleven regions statewide.