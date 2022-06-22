The El Pomar Foundation approved $37,500 to go to 13 nonprofit organizations in the Northwest region, including five from Grand Junction.
The following organizations were awarded grants:
■ Western Slope Center For Children (Grand Junction) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Community Food Bank (Grand Junction) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Grand Junction Imagination Library — $2,500 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit.
■ Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, Inc. (Grand Junction) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Riverside Educational Center (Grand Junction) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Ascendigo Autism Services, Inc. (Carbondale) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Habitat for Humanity International in the Roaring Fork Valley (Glenwood Springs) — $2,500 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit.
■ Lift Up of Routt County (Steamboat Springs) — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive.
■ Moffat County United Way, Inc. (Craig) — $2,500 for Bridges Out of Poverty Initiative; competitive.
■ Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Inc. (Glenwood Springs) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Roaring Fork Friends of the Theater, Inc. (Carbondale) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Routt County Humane Society, Inc. (Steamboat Springs) — $5,000 for mobile spay/neuter trailer; Hambrick Fund.
■ Valley Settlement (Carbondale) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
The Northwest Regional Council recommends grants in Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffatt, Rio Blanco and Routt counties.
SAN JUAN REGION
A total of $165,680 was award to 12 nonprofit organizations and government entities in the San Juan Region.
■ Colorado Canyons Association (Grand Junction) — $2,500 in San Juan region general operating support; regional merit.
■ Delta County Joint School District 50J — $11,000 for mental health convening; regional council and Trustee regional merit grant.
■ Delta County Joint School District 50J — $37,500 for mental health provider and services; regional council.
■ Delta County Joint School District 50J — $2,500 for Technical College of the Rockies; regional merit.
■ Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation — $5,000 for local hospital ceiling lift; regional merit.
■ Dream Catcher Therapy Center, Inc. (Olathe) — $60,000 for four licensed professional counselor candidates; regional council.
■ Friends of the Ute Indian Museum (Montrose) — $2,500 in general operating support.
■ Friends of the Wright Opera House, Inc. (Ouray) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Gunnison Country Food Pantry — $2,500 for capital campaign; regional merit.
■ Gunnison Valley Health Foundation — $27,180 for mental health services for Western Colorado University students; regional council.
■ Home Trust of Ouray County (Ridgway) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Project Hope of Gunnison Valley — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.
■ Surface Creek Animal Shelter (Cedaredge) — $5,000 for long-term and transitional pet care program; Hambrick Fund.
■ The Learning Council (Paonia) — $2,500 for capital campaign; regional merit.
The San Juan Regional Council recommends grants in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.