In a case similar to one surrounding Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, an Elbert County judge ruled that Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder has until the end of today to turn over all images he took of computer election software last year.
In a 21-page ruling by Elbert County District Judge Gary Kramer late last week, Schroeder also is required to follow all election orders issued by Secretary of State Jena Griswold, including answering specific questions about how he has conducted himself as that county’s designated election official, identify the people he gave those images to, and answering all other related security questions about how those copies were made.
Kramer made it clear that Griswold has the authority to investigate potential breaches of election security, and Schroeder has no legal right to ignore her inquiries.
“The fact that the clerk and recorder (Schroeder) does not trust the Secretary of State to perform her official duties does not excuse his duty to comply with her orders,” the judge wrote. “What Schroeder does not expressly acknowledge, but what it is nevertheless dispositive of the motion for judgment on the pleadings, is that county clerks and recorders are required by statute to ‘follow the rules and orders promulgated by the secretary of state.’”
Last August, Schroeder did what Peters did a few months earlier in making copies of election computer software before a routine upgrade of election computer software.
But unlike Peters, Schroeder only turned over copies of those hard drives to two attorneys. In his arguments against Griswold’s orders, Schroeder also said the Elbert court shouldn’t rule in her favor because Fox News has “subpoenaed” one of the hard drives, an argument Kramer overruled, saying that’s a subject of a separate lawsuit.
Griswold said she first became aware of the hard drive copies in a lawsuit in which Schroeder is a party, saying he made the copies as a way of preserving election records. While all county clerks are required to maintain copies of election files for at least two years, there is a set procedure established by the Secretary of State’s Office on how to do so that are intended to preserve their chain of custody, and guard against tampering.
“Clerk Schroeder’s failure to fully comply with election orders from my office created a risk that the copies of Elbert County’s voting system hard drives could have been exploited to undermine confidence in Colorado’s secure elections,” Griswold said. “The court’s decision will ensure compliance with state law, election security rules and the continued security of Elbert County’s voting system.”
The lawsuit against Griswold, filed by two Rio Blanco county commissioners and the clerk and recorders in Elbert and Douglas counties, contend that Griswold’s office failed to properly test voting equipment before the 2020 election, deleted election files and are obstructing counties’ ability to conduct independent audits of election results.
The secretary of state, which has said none of that is true, issued several orders to Schroeder telling him not only to take back possession of those hard drives, but also show that his election equipment was not tampered with. That similarly occurred with Peters, who failed to do so, resulting in the county have to spend thousands of dollars in replacing them.
County clerks in both Douglas and Larimer counties did something similar in copying their hard drives, but Griswold’s office has since determined they conducted themselves properly, in part, by not sharing those images with unauthorized people or violating chain-of-custody guidelines.
Douglas and Garfield counties are the only two in the state that use Clear Ballot voting machines. All others, including Mesa County, use Dominion Voting System machines.
In Peters case, the clerk here shared before-and-after images of Mesa County’s election equipment with voter fraud conspiracy theorists. She also allegedly allowed secret passwords to be made that later were posted on a conspiracy theorist social media page.
Peters is facing a 13-count criminal indictment on tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. She faces related misdemeanor and contempt-of-court charges, and a lawsuit seeking to permanently remove her as election head.