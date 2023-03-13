Elected officials in 11 Colorado counties, virtually all of which are on the Western Slope, would see pay raises anywhere from 8% to 97% under a bill nearing the governor’s desk.
House Bill 1139 would increase pay for commissioners, treasurers, assessors, coroners, sheriffs, and clerks by moving the 11 counties into higher categories that determine their annual salaries. The bill cleared the Colorado House on a 62-3 vote last month, and the Senate on a 28-7 vote Friday. All of the no votes came from Republicans.
Delta County, for example, would move from a III-B category to a III-A, giving all elected officials an 8.3% pay raise, but not until they are reelected or someone new is elected to those posts.
As a result, and based on 2023 pay levels, Delta County commissioners, clerk, treasurer and assessor would go from earning $81,465 a year to $88,253, while its sheriff would increase from $105,834 to $114,654. Pay for county officials automatically go up with each new election cycle, so those amounts would be higher in 2024.
Elected officials in Ouray, Eagle, Routt and Montezuma counties would see even higher increases — as much as 20% — for commissioners, clerks, assessors, and treasurers, along with a 27% hike for sheriffs.
Coroners in several of the counties would see even higher pay increases, up to 97.5%, but that’s partly because they would go from part-time positions to full-time ones.
Other counties to get the raises include Archuleta (8.3% raise), Saguache (8.3%), Pitkin (9.1%), Las Animas (10%), Summit (20.4%) and Grand (34.4%).
One of the sponsors of the bill, Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, said many of the counties want the change because of changing demographics in their respective counties.
Summit County Commissioner Elizabeth Lawrence testified before the Senate Local Government Committee last week when the bill was unanimously approved, saying that while the county only has about 30,000 residents, that number can boom to as high as 150,000 because of skiers and tourists.
“Our population is not reflective of what we deal with,” she told the committee, adding that she was recently reelected and won’t personally benefit from the increase in pay. “That means we have to have law enforcement and services, plowing, et cetera, in order to handle 150,000 people on any given day. Inflation in the county is the worst in the state, so we’ve had to give raises to our staff in total of 23%.”
Archuleta County Manager Derek Woodman and Routt County Commissioner Timothy Corrigan said the higher pay allows the counties to attract experienced candidates to elected offices.
“It’s resulted in most of our elected officials, if not all, making less than some of their deputies and assistants, and it creates a disincentive for logical succession planning,” Corrigan said. “For instance, our newly elected sheriff, who was the undersheriff, took a significant cut in pay upon his election.”
Under the bill, Routt, Eagle and Summit counties would move into the highest category along with the largest counties in the state, to I-A. Commissioners in those smaller populated counties would earn $131,701 under the bill, which still has to go back to the House for a final vote before heading to the governor.
By comparison, Mesa County, which is considered among Colorado’s 10 largest counties, is four levels down, at I-D. The newest Mesa commissioner, Bobbie Daniel, earns the most because she was recently elected to that post, making $101,308. Newly elected Clerk Bobbie Gross and Assessor Brent Goff, along with reelected Treasurer Sheila Reiner, make that same amount.