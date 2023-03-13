LEGE 2023

Elected officials in 11 Colorado counties, virtually all of which are on the Western Slope, would see pay raises anywhere from 8% to 97% under a bill nearing the governor’s desk.

House Bill 1139 would increase pay for commissioners, treasurers, assessors, coroners, sheriffs, and clerks by moving the 11 counties into higher categories that determine their annual salaries. The bill cleared the Colorado House on a 62-3 vote last month, and the Senate on a 28-7 vote Friday. All of the no votes came from Republicans.

