It seems like a long time coming, but Election Day finally is here.
That means voters only have until 7 p.m. today to hand deliver their ballots to one of the eight drop boxes around the Grand Valley, or go to one of the eight voting centers that also are available.
In order to make sure there are enough people on hand to get the job done, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has decided to close all DMV offices today. Workers in the county’s three Division of Motor Vehicle offices will help with the election, she said.
Peters said she’s been getting a ton of questions from voters about the election.
“Is this any kind of record year for ballots dropped off in Mesa County?” Peters said one voter asked. “Yes. Within the first week we had almost 50% returned, and consistent lines at the Mesa County Central Services drive-through ballot drop box.”
Other questions include such things as all the protocols the elections office has had to do because of the COVID-19 pandemic, how long lines are expected for in-person voting and where people can go to drop off ballots.
The answers are: lots of masks, social distancing and hand sanitizers; possibly long, that’s why Peters and other elections officials are encouraging voters to drop off their ballots; and those locations are attached to this story, in the ballot envelops they received and available online, at clerk.mesacounty.us/elections/, Peters said.
Unlike several other states, Colorado election laws allow clerks to tabulate ballots as they arrive, meaning clerk’s offices will be able to post results of a preponderance of ballots almost immediately.
So, if things go as they have in recent years, Mesa County should continue to be first in the state to post the first results shortly after 7 p.m.
So far this election cycle has seen one of the highest turnouts, with nearly 2.6 million ballots being returned out of the 3.6 million that were sent to active voters. That’s already nearly 71% return rate, and that doesn’t include people who voted Monday and are voting today, which generally are the biggest two days for ballots to come in.
In the last presidential race in 2016, 74.4% of voters had cast ballots. Two years ago, it was about 65%, according to official results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
According to the latest statewide ballot return data available, more unaffiliated voters have cast ballots than Democrats, who have outpaced Republicans voters since voting began last month.
To date, 948,881 unaffiliated ballots have been returned compared to 862,804 Democratic ballots and 728,005 Republican ones.
In the 3rd Congressional District, where Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush is running against Republican Lauren Boebert, more Republicans have voted than Democrats, but unaffiliated voters have returned even more.
In the 29-county district, 117,840 Republicans have cast ballots; that’s 12,721 more than the 105,119 ballots that Democrats have returned. Unaffiliateds have cast 123,442 ballots.
Unlike statewide voter registration numbers, where there are more Democrats than Republicans, the 3rd district has slightly more Republicans than Democrats.
Voters registered as unaffiliated outnumber both major parties in the state and the district.
NO BIG WATCH PARTIES
Because of new Mesa County Health Department restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be any official watch parties in the county for the two major parties.
Generally, Republicans gather in the back room of the Warehouse 25sixtyfive Kitchen and Bar, 2565 American Way.
Instead, a handful of candidates plan to be there separately to watch the results, in small groups, of course.
The Mesa County Democratic Party also has canceled its watch party.
Instead, a limited number of people will be at their headquarters on Seventh Street.