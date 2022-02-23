The Election Division of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is offering the public a chance to comment on where voting centers should be located around the county during this year’s general election in November.
Because of its population, the county is required to have nine such voter service and polling centers scattered around the county.
Traditionally, they are located in various spots from Palisade to Fruita, but rarely on the Grand Mesa.
By law, there are several statutory requirements about where the centers are to be located, including such things as proximity to public transportation lines and parking, near population centers and proximity to historically under-represented communities.
Other criteria include access for disabled voters, public buildings that are known to voters and private locations that ensure security of voting.
The division’s proposed locations are:
n Mesa County Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce St. in Grand Junction.
n The Dinosaur Journey Museum, 550 Jurassic Court in Fruita.
n Palisade Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St.
n Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. 50 on Orchard Mesa.
n Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6&50 in Grand Junction.
n Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St. in Grand Junction.
n Department of Human Services, 510 29 1/2 Road in Fruitvale.
n Western Colorado Community Education Center, 2508 Blichmann Ave. in Grand Junction.
n Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road in Clifton.