Thanks to an outpouring of volunteers, the Mesa County Elections Division has enough full-time workers to conduct a hand count of the fall election.
To date, the division has 50 separate teams, including 49 Republicans, 33 Democrats, 17 unaffiliated voters and one member of the American Constitution Party. All of them are registered voters in the county.
“We do have the necessary number of judges thanks to help from the media and the county in getting that word out,” said former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who has been tapped, along with Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, to conduct the fall election, including the hand count.
At first, the Elections Division had sufficient enough Republicans to help, but needed more Democrats to match them. Each judging team — it always requires two to conduct any aspect of an election to ensure no one side is working alone — consists of two people of different political parties, or none at all, Williams said.
All those who have been accepted first must go through a criminal history background check, which is required for all election workers, Reiner said. They will work eight hours a day, five days a week for up to three weeks, which is about as long as officials believe the hand count will take. Each will be paid $12.32 a hour, and provided a free lunch for each day the count takes.
The hand count does not include a review of signed ballot envelopes, Reiner said. That’s because the work of verifying signatures was already done by a bipartisan team of judges, and is backed up by a separate audit. That audit includes matching the number of envelopes that contained valid ballots, which need to be signed by the voters, with the actual number of ballots that are counted, she said.
That count, which is being done for the first time in the county, is intended to help show that the original tally of ballots were counted properly.
If a hand count proves otherwise, steps will be taken to discern why.
“What will happen is, we’ll tally with one person calling and one person tabulating,” he said. “We’ll then total the rolls and compare that to the batch report (from the machine tabulation). They’ll ask if it balances. If it doesn’t, they’ll switch and do another count. If it still doesn’t match, they’ll try to see if there’s a particular ballot that might be determinative as to why based on voter intent.”
Before that count takes place, election officials are in the process of training election judges who are to do the count, which includes what to do in case a voter’s intent isn’t clear, Williams said.
Williams said the judges will be instructed on using the state’s “Voter Intent Guide,” which delineates how to determine votes if there are questions, such as a voter choosing two candidates in a single race.
“The Voter Intent Guide looks at actual races in the past, and says what does a stray mark mean,” Williams told the Mesa County commissioners at a recent meeting. “If someone put a mark somewhere on the ballot, does it count? If a person filled in both bubbles, the (tabulation) machine would say, ‘Hey, this counts as both, please review it because that doesn’t make sense.’ ”
In some cases, voters will try to correct their error and either write no or yes by the candidate’s name, or circle the one they meant to choose, he said.
“The Voter Intent Guide tells you what that means when someone crosses out something or circles the individual after filling in both bubbles,” Williams said. “We set these standards long before an election takes place, so it’s not based on whether you like (a specific candidate), it’s based on the standard.”
The actual count is to begin on Nov. 29. Williams hopes to have it done by Dec. 17.
Following that, the ballots also will be run through Clear Ballot tabulation machines to further check the initial count, and then each ballot will be posted on the internet for anyone to do their own count if they choose.