Neither Republican candidate for Mesa County clerk and recorder are full-on supporters of Tina Peters, but that doesn’t mean Julie Fisher and Bobbie Gross believe the state’s voting system is the best it can be, the two candidates said.
Both say that fraud always happens in every election, just not the kind of widespread fraud that many seem to believe.
“There is absolutely fraud in elections, and it seems like there is more and more each year,” Fisher said.
“I hope to bring the people’s faith back into our election process to make sure that they trust we can do that,” Gross added. “I’ve seen fraud in elections, but nothing that would overturn an election. It’s that one-off voter who decided to vote a ballot for her ex-daughter-in-law. She didn’t like the daughter-in-law so she decided to vote her ballot. Those get caught and turned over to prosecutors.”
The two candidates who are running head-to-head in the June 28 GOP primary, ballots for which go out in a little more than a week, said helping to restore faith in elections, and assuring that their votes will be counted properly, is high on each candidates’ list of things to do if they get a chance to be the county’s next clerk.
Both said they would allow voters to view, in real time, any one of the security cameras that monitor vote counts and drop boxes, something that would be linked to a full-time web page that anyone could access.
Another thing the two agree on is verifying tabulations of the county’s existing Dominion Voting System machines through other means, either by running them through the only other tabulation machines authorized to be used in Colorado, Clear Ballot, or posting all ballots online so people can do their own counts if they choose.
Still, while Fisher said she would also do a hand count of all ballots to verify the machine tabulations, Gross said that would be too costly to taxpayers even if ballot counters volunteer their time as Fisher suggests.
Gross said she is confident nothing is amiss about the Dominion machines, but Fisher said she would have no choice but to use them because of the newly extended contract that the Board of County Commissioners entered into as a result of previous machines being decertified because of Peters’ actions.
Fisher said some people who don’t support Peters have been unkind to her, making an assumption that because Peters named her as second chief deputy clerk after Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley was barred from the office, she must be an election denier.
“I am not a puppet,” Fisher said. “I also, though, am not a dupe. I don’t believe anything 100%. There’s no ‘this is the cleanest election we’ve ever had’ bull.”
Fisher said she didn’t even know Peters before she semi-retired from the Adams County Clerk’s Office and returned to Mesa County.
Still, she said Peters isn’t all wrong when it comes to election integrity.
“It’s easy to look back and say, ‘Oh my God, what did she do,’ but she really is right about the clerk’s responsibility about election integrity,” Fisher said.
“You and I can second-guess that and say, ‘She shouldn’t have done it that way,’” she added. “I have seen all three reports, I’ve watched the movies from the different allegations on both sides. When you listen to everybody, then you can go, ‘That what this person said is bull.’ It’s somewhere in the middle. You have to become educated about what’s going on, and you can’t just believe anything.”
Fisher believes that voters should have to present an identification card before being allowed to vote, and doesn’t like the idea of allowing someone else to turn in a voter’s ballot.
Gross, on the other hand, said Colorado is fortunate to have a good elections process, saying that it is one of the best in the nation, but adding that there always is room for improvement.
“I am nationally certified as an elections administrator, and when you go through that program, you get to meet other people from different states,” Gross said. “So, when I hear how they conduct their elections, I definitely appreciate that Colorado is on the leading edge of voting.”
While Fisher agrees with Peters’ decision not to conduct municipal elections for Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade, as the clerk’s office traditionally has done for decades, Gross said there’s no reason why that can’t continue. She said that can’t happen in 2023, however, because there wouldn’t be enough time to prepare.
Both candidates also agree on maintaining and improving the Division of Motor Vehicles, particularly customer service and wait times.
To both, that means ensuring the division is staffed adequately, including keeping the two branch offices in Fruita and Clifton open. Both were reopened under Peters’ time in office, but were forced to close because of staffing issues.
The county doesn’t recognize Fisher as second chief deputy clerk, and a district court judge ruled there is no such position, yet she continues to act in that role.
The winner of the June primary would go on to face Democrat Ronald Jeffrey Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard.