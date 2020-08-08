A report from a special elections observer appointed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold isn’t as rosy as Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters says.
The report is highly complimentary of Peters’ election staff, particularly her two top elections managers, Brandi Bantz and Stephanie Wenholz, but not so much about Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley.
That observer was Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton, a former county clerk and Democrat who also had been hired by the county to oversee Peters’ recall effort.
“Ms. Peters repeatedly asserted that any election oversight was unneeded, unwanted and a burden on her already stressed staff,” Simonton wrote. “Despite my best efforts to convince her of my intention to help, she was distrusting, frequently rude and antagonistic. As such, her interactions with me were at times terse and uncomfortable.
“Ms. Peters and Ms. Knisley insisted that I refrain from speaking to any team member without one of them being present, which was not consistent with an effective approach as it could have impeded staff’s willingness to speak freely,” Simonton added. “I elected instead to speak freely to all staff throughout my engagement.”
Simonton had been appointed by Griswold as a direct result of the 574 uncounted ballots that were discovered in February when election workers were picking up ballots during the presidential primary. They had been left in a drop-off box from the November 2019 coordinated elections.
As a result, Griswold sent experts to Mesa County to see what’s going on, including appointing Simonton — at the expense of the clerk’s office — to observe the primary to make sure everything was operating properly, particularly for the upcoming general election.
And according to Simonton, that’s the case, particularly for Peters’ two newest elections heads, Bantz and Wenholz.
“I found the staff to be organized, hard-working and committed to the integrity of their tasks,” Simonton wrote. “They accommodated my questions and were friendly and approachable. The director (Bantz) understands the value and need for teamwork and cross-training in critical processes and will continue this approach for future elections. It was clear that this team wishes to administer great elections and with strong leadership by the director. I hope they will be empowered to do so.”
While Simonton noted that most of the elections staff in Peters’ office have less than six months experience on the job — Peters has had an abnormally high turnover rate since getting elected to the job in 2018 — Bantz and Wenholz have far more experience working in elections.
Bantz, who started the job of director of elections in May, worked as the mail ballot processing supervisor in the El Paso County Clerk’s Office for three years before coming here. Prior to that, she was the senior election specialist in that office for nine years.
Before coming to Mesa County in March, Wenholz, an elections manager, spent two years working in the Elections Division in Arapahoe County. Prior to that, she was an office assistant in the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.
While Bantz took issue with some parts of Simonton’s report, she, too, praised her staff, saying they have a combined 30 years of experience with elections, with each person bringing knowledge of what works and what doesn’t.
“I am often reminded that not all people learn or accomplish tasks in the same way,” Bantz said. “Different perspectives and the willingness to be open-minded are tools we utilize to ensure progress happens. One person’s perspective should not solely be used when it comes to administering elections.”
Bantz said that, based on discussions within the Elections Division, the office will be making some changes before the fall elections, some of which Simonton suggested in a long list of recommendations, including more training for workers and a better color-coded system for logs and forms.
Last week, Peters posted two new election openings, one for a second elections manager, and the other for election specialist. Those jobs pay up to $58,768 and $37,835 a year, respectively.
Under former County Clerk Sheila Reiner, there were only four full-time workers in the Elections Division, with other workers in the clerk’s office helping out when needed.
Under Peters, with the two new hires there will be five full-time elections workers, two floaters — people who work in the elections and recording divisions — and additional others in the office as needed.
That was part of the “reorganization” that Peters announced when she hired Bantz and fired former elections head Patti Inscho.
Inscho also worked the primary as a canvass board member and election observer for the Mesa County Democratic Party. Kevin McCarney, chair of the Mesa County Republican Party, worked as the other board member for the GOP.
According to Simonton’s report, Inscho had repeatedly asked for information from elections workers, and was repeatedly denied, though eventually got some of what she wanted to know. Inscho filed her own “minority report” to the Secretary of State’s Office over the primary, saying numerous errors were made, issues that Bantz addressed directly as untrue.
Simonton’s report also takes issue with McCarney, saying he complained about things taking too long.
“Make sure the county party chairs understand that canvass proceedings are detailed and can be time-consuming before they designate their party’s canvass board member,” Simonton wrote in one of her recommendations. “It is not reasonable for the board to complain that it is taking too much time or that they are being inconvenienced due to their work schedule. If they can’t commit to the requisite amount of time needed to do the job right, the party chair should appoint another canvass board member.”
Back in July, a few weeks after the June primary ended, McCarney posted a message on the Transparency in Mesa County Facebook page complaining about Inscho and that canvass process.
”Democrat Observer and Recall protagonist Patti Inscho proceeded to waste two hours of my time today, over baseless and whiny complaints,” McCarney wrote July 14. “No concern for the time she is wasting with the staff or the volunteers. She is out on a vendetta against Clerk Peters and does not care about anyone else. She is completely unprofessional and not once has she shown up on time.
”I completely acknowledge the right of the people to recall politicians, but this is who you have aligned yourself with, uncaring Communists who are out to control the election system in Mesa County,” he added.
McCarney has been a staunch defender of Peters. Soon after the ballots were found in February, he called the matter “trivial,” though he questioned Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez, a Democrat, for being incompetent or engaged in election fixing when she made major errors running the 2019 general election.
Peters, too, blamed others for problems in her office, including falsely accusing Reiner, Inscho and Bobby Gross, the woman she defeated in the 2018 GOP primary for the job, as leading the failed recall effort. They did not.
In a press release about Simonton’s report, Peters focused on the good things Simonton said about her staff, but then went on the attack.
“The office faced adversity, starting with the appointment of a state observer, which was also working with the group that unsuccessfully tried to recall me, and ending with a rogue canvass board member playing pure partisan politics,” Peters said in the release. “Despite these challenges, we stepped up and were the first county in the state to deliver results on election night.”
When Simonton was appointed by the Mesa County commissioners in early June to oversee the recall vote — state law required them to do so because Peters can’t oversee a recall for herself — Peters immediately objected, saying Simonton is a Democrat and the county should appoint a Republican to that role.
She later sent out a message to her Republican colleagues, saying they needed to support her against the recall effort, which came up about 1,300 signatures short in their petitions to force a recall election.
Simonton also criticized Peters for failing to comply with one of Griswold’s requests to sign a detailed memorandum of understanding between her and Peters.
“Ms. Peters was initially willing to execute and engage in this agreement, but despite numerous adjustments to the document at her request, and multiple requests for execution of the agreement, she would not sign the document,” Simonton wrote.