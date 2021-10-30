The Mesa County Elections Division is warning voters about misinformation that is being spread about how best to cast ballots in the ongoing election.
That misinformation, being spread by such voter-fraud conspiracy theorists as Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, is urging voters not to return their mailed ballots, but to go in person instead.
While election officials says there’s nothing wrong with voters doing that, those conspiracy theorists are also telling them to take a picture of their ballots while they are being tabulated.
First off, cameras are not allowed in voting areas, and tabulation machines are located in a separate room that forbids public access except by election judges and designated poll watchers.
“Misinformation Alert,” the Elections Division posted on Twitter on Thursday.
“Some say that you shouldn’t use your mail ballot,” the tweet reads. “They say that you should only vote in person and take a picture of your ballot being counted. This is bad advice. There is no tabulator at the voting sites, no pictures are allowed in the voting area.”
That “bad” advice is being promoted by the group Mesa County Concerned Citizens, and in video postings by Bishop, who has been side-by-side with embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters throughout her allegations that something is amiss with the county’s election system.
Bishop offered that same advice at a rally in support of Peters in front of the Old County Courthouse earlier this month.
As a result, Peters and some members of her staff, some of whom have been placed on paid administrative leave, are the subjects of local, state and federal investigations into possible criminal violations of state election security protocols.
Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, also have been temporarily barred from overseeing the fall election, voting for which is already underway.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, Peters’ immediate predecessor who is overseeing the election with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, said there is a good reason why cameras are not allowed in polling areas.
“It’s our policy to protect voter privacy to not allow pictures to be taken inside the voting area,” Reiner said. “There is a statute that says you can take a ballot selfie, and we have selfie stations outside the voting area.”
The “bad” advice also urges voters to take a picture of their ballots as they are being counted, an impossibility because tabulation machines aren’t in the same room as the voting center, she said.
“Our main point with that (Twitter) post is that we want people to know that one way of voting is not more valid than the other,” Reiner said. “We welcome in-person voters, we are just worried some are being mislead to believe it’s the only way to get their ballot counted.”
The state already has an alert system in place to let them know the status of their ballots, including when they have been received and properly processed.
It’s called BallotTrax, which will send voters a text, email or telephone message about the status of their ballot. Colorado voters can sign up for that free service at colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.