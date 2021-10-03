While several Mesa County officials and elections workers have received some less-than-polite comments from people about unproven claims of election fraud, none have received any real threats, unlike election workers elsewhere in the state and nation.
That includes Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
In addition to receiving such veiled threats as being called a traitor to the nation — “and you know what the punishment for treason is” — Griswold has received many more direct threats either on social media or in direct messages to her.
“You’re going to pay for what you did, in this life or the next,” one recent Twitter message to her said. “Revelations 21:8 — But the fearful and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolators, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. An eternal burning lake of fire awaits you.”
That was only one of hundreds of messages that Griswold has received on such social media platforms as Twitter and Facebook, which at first Griswold said she could tolerate.
But then they started to get worse.
“Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you,” another message read. “This world is unpredictable these days ... anything can happen to anyone.”
Other messages said such things as “Flip or hang,” “Probably your last anniversary together. Have fun,” and “What’s your neck size?”
NO ADDITIONAL SECURITY
Griswold said she’s turned over many of the more threatening messages to law enforcement, but was quickly told by the Colorado State Patrol that it doesn’t have the wherewithal to investigate them all, nor provide her with extra security.
So like many other secretaries of state around the nation, regardless of political affiliation, Griswold, a Democrat, tried to turn to others for help.
The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State Political Action Committee was one to offer to pay for added security for Griswold, but last week the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission ruled that can’t happen.
In its ruling, the commission said that would constitute a gift far in excess of state gift limits, adding that the state should pay those costs instead.
Griswold said she isn’t alone, even among other election officials elsewhere in the state.
“The state patrol is monitoring, but they say they don’t have enough resources because there are so many threats,” Griswold told The Daily Sentinel.“It’s a threat to democracy to try to intimidate election workers. It is predominately to women, but some men also are being targeted. Even Republican clerks are getting death threats.”
Because Griswold isn’t alone, and because of reports nationwide of direct threats to state and local election workers, the U.S. Department of Justice this summer launched a special law enforcement election security task force.
That task force not only involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but also federal prosecutors and the Department of Homeland Security.
“A threat to any election official, worker or volunteer is a threat to democracy,” said Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who is heading up the task force. “We will promptly and vigorously prosecute offenders to protect the rights of American voters, to punish those who engage in this criminal behavior, and to send the unmistakable message that such conduct will not be tolerated.”
In a recent Reuters story called a “Campaign of Fear,” the international wire service identified more than 100 credible threats of death or violence against U.S. election workers and election officials in recent months.
The story said that only four suspects have been arrested and no one has yet been convicted of making such threats.
“They started this year, they weren’t happening last year,” Griswold said. “I got a bunch of threats over a rule-making, because there’s a lot of misinformation out there. These threats are happening to the most prominent secretaries of state. Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and me. Three of us are Democratic woman; Georgia, of course, is a Republican guy.”
DIFFERENT STORY LOCALLY
Election workers here, however, have received no such threats, including embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who has received numerous profanity-laced messages calling on her to resign or to be indicted for criminal conduct, but nothing overt.
“No additional security for me (and) no real threats of violence,” said former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican who has been appointed to oversee this fall’s elections, at least until the outcome of a lawsuit against Peters to remove her temporarily from that role while local, state and federal investigators look into possible criminal breaches of state election security protocols.
Williams said the staff in the county’s Election Division also have received no real threats, although “some reported that people have been rude and expressed their feelings,” he said.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, the county’s former clerk who is helping Williams conduct the fall elections, along with the county’s three GOP commissioners, also reported “hateful messages,” but nothing that left them feeling unsafe.
“I’ve received no threats (but) passionate and angry emails and voicemails, mostly from out of state,” Commissioner Cody Davis said. “The locals who disagree with us have been very respectful and extremely professional.”
Commissioners Janet Rowland and Scott McInnis offered similar comments, though McInnis said he was accosted at a local gym recently.
“The closest to physical violence was at the fitness center when I was talking to a guy on an unrelated subject and another guy asked if I was Scott McInnis,” he said. “When I said, yes, he started screaming I was a (expletive) — about 20 other people were present. I thought he might take a swing, but he did not.”