A bill that would make permanent numerous security measures designed to prevent internal breaches in elections was one of the last measures approved by the Colorado Legislature before the end of the 2022 session. It was sent to the governor last week.
That measure, Senate Bill 153, is almost entirely prompted by actions that embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters took last year that raised questions about keeping the state’s election system secure from an unexpected source, from the inside.
“Since the 2020 election, we have seen election officials in Colorado and in other states compromise voting equipment and breach election security rules in an attempt to prove unfounded conspiracy theories,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “This first-in-the-nation legislation makes it a felony to compromise voting equipment and increases protections against those seeking to harm elections from within.”
Among other things, the bill enacts several emergency rules that Griswold’s office put in place to prevent new breaches in security protocols, including taking images of sensitive election computer software without following proper protocols.
Peters did just that last year in an attempt to see if a routine upgrade of that software was somehow an attempt to cover up fraud during the 2020 election.
To date, however, no such evidence has been revealed.
The bill, which awaits approval by Gov. Jared Polis, also bars county clerks from conducting audits of election equipment by third parties, as was done in Arizona, requires clerks and election workers to get training within six months of employment, and mandates that election equipment is under surveillance at all times.
The measure also includes $1 million in grant money to counties that need funds to upgrade their election security.
Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count grand jury indictment on numerous felony criminal charges of tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office.
A separate measure that also is on its way to the governor, HB1273, provides protections for election workers from threats, including from being doxed, the practice of revealing personal information about them, including their home addresses.
“No one should have to worry about their safety when serving as an election administrator,” Griswold said. “By protecting our election workers and officials, we safeguard our democracy.”