Mesa County’s election workers are close to being done running the 2021 ballots through Clear Ballot vote tabulating machines and placing those ballots online for everyone to see.
Doing both has had to take somewhat of a backseat in recent weeks because the Election Division had been forced to turn its eye toward a more pressing deadline, finishing up on redrawing new commissioner district lines as required after every 10-year census, which had to be done by Monday’s deadline.
The Board of County Commissioners formally approved those new district lines in December, but work remained to complete the final precinct maps.
With that work finished, the Elections Division will renew its efforts to run the ballots through Clear Ballot machines as the county commissioners ordered last year, which was intended to give voters assurances the Dominion Voting System machines it has long used are accurate.
That already was proven in December when a similarly ordered hand count showed no real difference in the official Dominion count.
That was only one of four ways the county is verifying the results of the 2021 election, and they are only doing so because of questions raised over the 2020 election, despite no evidence of widespread election irregularities in the county.
Mesa County was only one of several around the state that is spending extra taxpayer money to do a subsequent count or additional audits of election results.
Last month, the Montrose County Clerk’s Office, which also uses Dominion tabulators, decided to run its 2020 ballots through Clear Ballot machines, finding virtually the same outcome as was found during that presidential race.
Here, the county also plans to post online all ballots from the 2021 election for anyone who wants to do their own count.
Before it can do so, however, election workers have to pore over each ballot to ensure there isn’t anything that might identify individual voters.
By law, how people vote must remain secret.
“One team member has reviewed all images for the (online) project, and the other (Clear Ballot project) has (a few) ballots still to review,” said Brandi Bantz, director of elections for the division. “Our bipartisan team has reviewed all of the unreadable ballots, and we are working on reviewing all of the over-votes to determine voter intent.”
In short, the online project is more than three-fourths complete, while having ballots run through Clear Ballot machines needs a little more time to complete.
“Every instance that I’ve heard of the Clear (Ballot) audit being done, no results were widely different,” Bantz said.
The county is spending extra money to do all this, including spending an extra $3,300 to post ballots online at no cost to anyone who wants to view them.
The full cost of all this extra work isn’t yet known, but it is expected to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Those costs include paying more than normal to hire election judges, charges for running ballots through another tabulation system, and the cost of keeping a special designated election official on the clock longer to oversee the process.