Mesa County elections officials worked late Tuesday night all the way into Wednesday morning to confirm that Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema will serve on the District 51 Board of Education.
With 52,232 votes tabulated, the three candidates who ran as a conservative bloc were confirmed as the winners of their races. Haitz defeated incumbent Trish Mahre 47% to 44% for the District C seat. Austin DeWitt received 8% of the vote in that race.
Jones ended with 52.4% of the vote, defeating Nick Allan for the District D seat. Allan finished with 47.6% of the vote.
Lema recorded the largest margin of victory with over 55% of the vote in her race for District E against David Combs.
Election results are still unofficial and won’t be certified for several weeks.
County elections workers are also still processing military and overseas ballots as well as any ballots that need to be cured.
GJHS BOND
Passage of the Grand Junction High School bond was apparent early on election night with approval receiving 65% of the vote in initial results. That figure would hold throughout the evening with nearly 33,000 county residents voting to rebuild the aging structure.
Following the passage of the bond, District 51 issued a statement saying construction would likely begin next year with an anticipated completion date of the end of 2024. In the meantime, students will continue to go to school in the current building while construction begins.
The new facility will be a three-story building and the existing east gym and art building will be kept intact.
The district said the new building will account for soil conditions that plagued the existing high school and worried some voters.
“The new building will also have piles, which anchor the foundation to hard shale instead of clay, preventing the new school from experiencing the same maintenance issues that plague the current buildings,” the district said in a release. “In addition, having one main building with a single public entrance adheres to modern school security standards.”