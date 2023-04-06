Scott Beilfuss, top, hangs out with supporters at Gemini Brewing on Tuesday. Cody Kennedy, above, meets with supporters at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Tuesday. Jason Nguyen, holding his 7-month-old baby June, celebrates with supporters at Ramblebine Brewing Company on Tuesday night. Beilfuss, Kennedy and Nguyen all appear to have won their City Council races in a municipal election that had 18,478 votes counted, the highest turnout in an April municipal election in recent memory.
Jason Nguyen, holding his 7-month-old baby June, celebrates with supporters at Ramblebine Brewing Company Tuesday night after seeing the first results of the Grand Junction City Council election. Nguyen had a large lead in the District B race.
In Grand Junction’s municipal election Tuesday, final unofficial results showed two of the three contested City Council races to be blowouts, with one race still close.
In District A, Cody Kennedy received 10,146 votes, compared to 3,564 for Jamie Porta and 3,522 for Sandra Weckerly.
Jason Nguyen held a strong lead in District B, with 10,061 votes compared to 6,183 for Greg Haitz and 894 for Michael Deuel.
The race between Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke remained close in the final unofficial results, with Beilfuss holding a narrow lead with 8,621 votes compared to Schwenke’s 8,389, only a 232-vote difference.
A recount will be triggered if the result is within one half of a percentage point.
The city will now go through the curing process before the election can be certified by City Council at its April 19 meeting.
Final unofficial results showed 18,478 votes were counted in total with not every voter voting in every race. It was the highest turnout for an April municipal election in recent memory.
In the 2013 municipal election, only 11,665 people voted in the City Council election. In 2015, it was 11,262. In 2017, it was 15,301. In 2019, it was 17,512. In 2021, it was 17,189.
According to the city, the voter turnout for this election was at 41.22% of registered Grand Junction voters.
Mayor Anna Stout, who ran uncontested in District C, said the high turnout could be due to a number of factors, including a push to pass a ballot issue for a recreation center at Matchett Park, which passed, as well as political energy in the community.
Ballot issue 1A passed easily with 10,954 voting to fund a new rec center and 7,177 voting against it.
The other issue voters decided on was a 99-year lease for the Colorado Discover Ability building. The issue also passed easily with 13,892 voting yes and 3,930 voting no.
Stout also said the results of both the 2021 and 2023 elections demonstrated that voters don’t want candidates in city elections running in partisan blocs.
In 2021, a conservative bloc of candidates lost to more moderate candidates. In 2023, a three-person bloc of Weckerly, Schwenke and Haitz were all losing in the final unofficial results. Haitz, who was part of the conservative-candidate bloc in 2021, lost to Dennis Simpson in that election.
Haitz was allowed to run for a district seat two years later because the districts were redrawn.
“Our community, the voters, have pretty much rejected that kind of politicking right now,” Stout said.
Schwenke said that although she, Haitz and Weckerly were perceived by voters to be a bloc, that wasn’t their intention. The three started communicating about running in January with the intent to run as individuals, not as a bloc, but some property owners started putting their signs next to each other, giving the appearance of a bloc, she explained.
The three did hold a joint watch party at Warehouse 25Sixty-five Tuesday evening for election results.
”Perception can become reality, but the reality is we were not running as a bloc,” Schwenke said.
Schwenke also noted she, Haitz and Weckerly all got different vote totals, so even if there was a bloc of candidates, voters didn’t necessarily vote for or against a bloc.
Both Stout and Schwenke said recent local elections have seemed to have a higher amount of partisanship than in previous years, even since Stout first ran for City Council in 2019 (also unopposed).
Stout said she believes that voters have looked at increasing amounts of partisanship and gravitated toward more moderate candidates in the past two city elections.
Stout was blunt when expressing her opinion that the election results showed that voters appreciate what the current City Council has done.
“This is a validation of the current city priorities, vision, direction, leadership,” Stout said. “As a sitting Council Member, that is an incredibly validating feeling.”
As with Stout, Schwenke also praised the higher turnout from voters in 2023.
“At the end of the day there’s always going to be winners and losers, but we should always celebrate that the democratic process works when the voters turn out,” Schwenke said.