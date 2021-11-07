On Tuesday, Mesa County voters overwhelmingly approved a $115 million bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School.
“That school’s going to serve generations of kids,” Yes on GJHS co-chair Sarah Shrader said Friday.
In 2019, Mesa County voters rejected a $179.5 million bond to rebuild GJHS and improve Fruita Monument, Central and Palisade high schools failed. The difference between the two efforts, organizers say, was a simplified ballot measure, a focused effort and some impressive fundraising.
Yes on GJHS’s co-chair, Tim Foster, said the bond committee looked hard at the 2019 bond that failed, and decided to keep things simple and lead with the most pressing issue, which was GJHS.
That wasn’t the case this year, with 65% of Mesa County voters in favor of the bond issue, which will largely fund a $145 million rebuild of Grand Junction High School. Funds will also come from a state Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant, and from funds left over from a previous bond.
Shrader said the issue resonated across the political spectrum, and she noticed less negativity than in previous campaigns.
“I think the voters in Mesa County need to have transparency, and we really focused on creating a bond that was really focused,” Shrader said.
Anything left over from the $115 million bond will go back into paying down the bond, Shrader said, and once the bond is paid off the tax will disappear.
Foster said through the bond campaign he heard people opine that residents of Fruita and Palisade wouldn’t vote for a Grand Junction project, but the community is broader than people thought.
“The community disagrees a lot, but we agree on a good education for the future workforce of our county,” Shrader said, a sentiment that was doubly true for those backing the campaign, financially.
BUSINESSES PONY UP
As of Oct. 24, the bond committee had raised $170,562.04, and spent $134,654.71.
Many of those contributions came from the local business community. Beckner-Power Insurance donated $5,000, Community Hospital gave $10,000, Bray and Company donated $2,000, Home Loan Investment contributed $5,000, Shaw Construction contributed $5,000, Christi Reece Group contributed $15,000, FCI contributed $5,000, Blythe Group contributed $5,000, Shear Inc. contributed $2,000, Enstroms Candies contributed $10,000 and Alpine Bank contributed $5,000.
Shrader chalked this up to businesses realizing they won’t be able to recruit new employees to the area unless the schools are up to snuff.
“They’re small business people. They’re members of the community,” Foster added. “They’re invested in the community.”
Shrader noted this isn’t the end of capital projects for the school district, and so those involved have to come up with clear, transparent projects voters can get behind.
It also puts pressure on those involved with the GJHS project to do a good job, Foster said.
NEEDS ELSEWHERE
Fruita Monument and Central High School are both going to need work soon, D51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said, but it’s not clear when the district might try to raise money for those projects.
“I think the community has told us in the past if we ask for too much, it’s not a strong sell,” Sirko said.
As for what’s next with GJHS, the district interviewed two construction companies this week, and could make a decision by the end of the month.
Sirko said she isn’t sure when the contract for rebuilding GJHS will come in front of the board, because three school board seats are changing over later this month.
NEW BOARD MEMBERS, PERSPECTIVES
All three of the new board members, Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema supported the bond during the campaign. They’re expected to be sworn in Nov. 30, after the election results have been finalized.
“What I’m hoping I can do is bring a fresh perspective and pair of eyes to things,” Haitz said.
The school board race was also spendy, although it didn’t generate quite as much spending as the bond issue.
In 2019, Doug Levinson and Paul Pitton both ran unopposed, and Pitton raised $83.08 and spent $782.35, the sum total for the election because Levinson didn’t raise or spend anything.
In 2017, with five candidates for three seats, candidates raised $28,817.57 and spent $28,417.90. Most of those funds were raised by Amy Davis and Tom Parrish.
This year, the candidates have combined to raise $138,135, more than four times that 2017 total, and spend $99,417.89 as of Oct. 27.
Haitz raised $34,474.33, plus a $1,000 loan, and spent $30,550.94; Mahre raised $23,685.45 and spent $22,513.62; Allan raised $21,660.33, plus $9,506.02 in non-monetary contributions, and spent $19,440.67; Combs raised $20,526, plus a $1,000 loan, and spent $8,119.24; Lema raised $18,325.33, plus a $1,000 loan, and spent $15,413.85; Jones raised $15,944.32 and spent $2,852.67; and DeWitt raised $519.24 and spent $526.90.
GETTING ACCLIMATED
All three board members-elect said the first order of business is learning more about how the school district works and what changes are going to be possible.
Lema said she has a long list of things she wants to look at and consider, but her first priority is fact-finding. She said she wasn’t ready to be specific about exactly what’s next.
“One thing I’m very well-versed in is regulation, and there are a lot of regulations within the school system,” Lema said.
“You can’t go around making changes if you don’t know how the system works,” Haitz said.
Haitz said some of the concerns she has heard from parents involve equity ideologies showing up in the classroom and streamlining COVID protocols.
Jones said he wants to hear input from people with different views before he goes about trying to make changes at the board level.
All three also stressed the importance of parental participation in the educational process.
“We have to figure out how to get our parents back involved in schools again,” Jones said.
Lema said one of her main takeaways from the campaign was parents want to be more involved in the goings-on in the district, as they had previously taken things for granted.
“You can’t just drop your kid off at school and think ‘that’s it,’ ” Haitz said.
During the campaign, the three stressed their conservative views in an election that is generally non-partisan.
“We didn’t start out running together, we just got invited to a lot of the same things and found we have the same opinions on a lot of issues,” Lema said.
Haitz said she thought things playing out on a national stage alerted the local community to what’s going on in school boards.
“I just think it’s about common sense,” Jones said, saying people seemed to respond to the group’s views. He added that he doesn’t want politics to interfere with board business.
“It’s not ‘my way or the highway,’” he said.
Lema echoed that sentiment, saying, “You have to remember you’re a representative of the community and it’s not about what you personally think.”
“We all want the same thing,” Jones said. “We all want a better education for our kids.”