City of Grand Junction election staff and judges met Thursday for training and testing of the ballot-counting machines to be used in the April 4 municipal election.
The testing will occur once more before the machines actually begin counting votes. Election staff can start processing ballots 15 days before election day, allowing the City Clerk's Office to have initial numbers ready shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. April 4.
The city of Grand Junction is conducting the election via mail ballot. Ballots can be mailed or placed in ballot drop boxes at Grand Junction City Hall, Grand Valley Transit West Transfer Facility, Mesa County Department of Human Services, Mesa County Central Services and Colorado Mesa University.
In this election, there are two ballot issues and four City Council seats to be voted on, with nine total candidates.
Voters are being asked to decide whether to increase sales taxes by .14%, except for on gas, groceries or medicine, to fund a recreation center.
Voters are also being asked to decide whether to allow a 99-year lease for a piece of city property to be used by Colorado Discover Ability.
Three candidates are running to serve a two-year term in City Council's District A seat: Cody Kennedy, Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly.
Three candidates are also running to serve a four-year term in District B: Michael Deuel, Greg Haitz and Jason Nguyen.
In District C, incumbent Anna Stout is running unopposed.
Scott Beilfuss and Diane Schwenke are also running for an at-large seat.