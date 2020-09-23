Several states like to claim that they are the gold standard when it comes to conducting their elections, but the crew in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office really believes it when it come to Colorado’s voting system.
Not only does Colorado’s all mail-in voting system have several checks and balances when it comes to tabulating ballots, but it also has it long before those ballots even get into the hands of voters, county elections officials say.
At no point in the process is any single individual left alone with ballots that have been cast, and even election judges can’t tell how anyone actually voted.
Colorado is only one of five states that has all mail ballots, so it has a leg up on other states whose voters are signing up in droves for absentee ballots elsewhere in the nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So any concerns that the state’s voting system is open to fraud or tampering is unfounded, elections officials here say.
“All of our systems are independent of one another,” Elections Director Brandi Bantz said during a tour of the clerk’s office Tuesday.
“We’re always improving, always adding new things to improve the process,” added Clerk Tina Peters. “There’s nothing here connected to the internet so the Russians can’t hack us.”
The process all begins with voter registrations, which also has its own set of processes to ensure that voters are who they say they are and are eligible to cast a ballot, said Stephanie Wenholz, one of two election managers who oversee those registrations.
She said there are numerous ways people can register, including online, in person or through the mail. In Colorado, voters are automatically registered when they apply for or update their Colorado driver’s license.
Once someone registers, elections officials will verify that person is eligible, and likely will require some form of identification, including such things as a driver’s license, a valid U.S. passport or a military identification card.
Once voters receive their ballots in the mail — voters can also opt instead to vote in person — they can either mail in their filled-out ballot or drop it off at one of several drop-off boxes or at a voting center.
Much of that is already known to voters, but what they don’t see is what happens after that. “A lot of people don’t understand the process,” Peters said. “To them, it’s a mystery.”
To Peters’ staff, there is no mystery, but a carefully laid out plan, much of which is set in state law and through regulations adopted by the Secretary of State’s Office.
In Mesa County, that starts with about 150 election judges and several other elections workers, some of whom are volunteers. At least two of them — one Democrat and one Republican — go to the Post Office or one of the eight drop boxes around the county to pick up ballots. They do so always together and always with procedures to keep them secure.
When they are picked up, they immediately go into special boxes that are locked and tagged. At the same time, those teams log when they pick up ballots and when they drop them off at the clerk’s office. Those boxes also are weighed so election judges can determine if one box is used more often than others, and they can increase the number of times in a day during voting when ballots are picked up, some as often as seven times a day, Bantz said.
When ballots arrive, they are brought into a secure room with 24-hour surveillance cameras. Once there, unopened envelopes with ballots inside go through a special sorting machine to determine if there are any problems with them, such as whether they are too heavy and could contain more than one ballot.
That computerized machine also sorts out if a ballot comes through from a voter who isn’t registered or is a felon and ineligible to vote.
Once ballots — still sealed in their envelopes — are verified as accepted, they are physically taken to another room, again by a team of judges from each of the two major parties. There, judges scan the signatures on those envelopes and match them with signatures from voters when they registered.
Those that don’t have signatures or that don’t seem to match signatures on file are set aside for judges, who are trained about signatures, to go through them one-by-one. It’s only then, once they are verified, that the envelopes are opened. For voters whose ballot signatures are missing or unverifiable, notices are sent giving them time to fix, or “cure,” their ballots.
At this stage, more teams of election judges pull the ballots out of their envelopes in a way that ensures even the judges can’t mistakenly see how someone voted. Those ballots are immediately put together into batches and sealed in special see-through bags, and are later taken to a third room for actual tabulation. Those now empty envelopes are kept for a time in case ballots have to be recounted, and election workers can match the number of envelopes they have with the number of ballots counted.
The ballots, now free from their envelopes and any identifying information, are scanned for the first time. This process not only tabulates the votes, but also kicks out any questionable ballot, one that might have been damaged in some way, isn’t clear how a voter meant to vote or there was something else on the ballot, such as a smudge or ink mark.
Those ballots are set aside to be verified by human eyes to determine a voter’s intent.
Once all the ballots are tabulated, the results go onto a special thumb drive, which is physically taken into another room to be reported to the Secretary of State’s Office.
“It’s amazing to see Democrats and Republicans getting along so well,” Peters said. “Even the judges don’t know who voted what.”
While those elections officials have their checks in place to ensure a complete and fair tally, the voters themselves have new ways to check the system.
At GoVoteColorado.gov, where voters can register or change their party affiliation, voters already had the ability to check on the status of their ballots from the point it is mailed to them to the point it is tabulated.
Under a new system that just went statewide, voters can also go to colorado.ballottrax.net to sign up for instant emails, text messages or phone calls to give them that information.