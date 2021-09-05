In the interest of trying to instill faith that Mesa County’s election system is safe and secure, county officials are going the extra mile in their plans for this fall’s general election.
Not only does that include brand new voting equipment, which now is installed and being tested, but the results from the November election will be verified in four different ways instead of just one.
The Elections Division in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office also expects to have ample help not only from the Republican and Democratic parties in the county, as is always the case, but also with other temporary hires to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.
Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who both have been tagged to oversee the fall election after Clerk Tina Peters was barred from running them, said they are doing their utmost to be transparent about their plans.
“Mesa County voters can expect to see a full-court press this fall to reinstate our reputation of conducting solid elections,” said Reiner, who served as county clerk for eight years before Peters.
“We want to be transparent in elections here,” added Williams, who has been named the county’s designated election official. “We want people to have that confidence because we want people to vote. What ultimately this is all about is not just having an accurate election, but having people have the confidence that it’s an accurate election.”
Reiner and Williams, both Republicans, plan to do more than just run the ballots that will be turned in by the Nov. 2 election through its normal process using new state-of-the-art Dominion Voting System machines.
They also are planning to do a hand count of all of those ballots to verify the results.
In addition to that, they are looking into running the same ballots through the only other vote-equipment ballot-tabulating company that is allowed to operate in Colorado, Clear Ballots, which Garfield and Douglas counties use (all other Colorado counties use Dominion machines).
And if that’s not enough, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners when it approved a new contract with Dominion late last month purchased a special new program that will take a picture of each ballot — and not the envelopes they come in — and post that online.
Doing so will let anyone — for free — do their own count of the results.
That’s a relatively new system that’s already in use in Pueblo and El Paso counties, which first used it during the 2020 general election, Williams said.
The software for doing that does allow things to be redacted, but not on how votes were cast, but on additional comments voters sometime write on them.
“For example, if you wrote, ‘I love Scott, signed Charles,’ that would be taken out,” Williams said. “That would be an identifying mark, so part of what you have to do before you put the ballot on the internet is you have to take care of identifying marks.”
How the ballots would be run through Clear Ballot machines is still being worked out, including how much more that would cost.
Under current laws, voters would have to pay to see ballots at a cost of about 50 cents per ballot, which currently can be done through a Colorado Open Records Act request.
The new system won’t cost voters a dime to do their own counts because the county is paying an additional $3,300 a year for the ballot-scanning capability.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING?
Is the county going too far to appease a small group of people who have questioned the integrity of the county’s election? No, Commissioner Janet Rowland says.
This isn’t about kowtowing to them, Rowland said.
It’s about anyone else who might be uncertain because of repeated assertions from voter-fraud conspiracy theorists who continue to believe, without any actual evidence, that the 2020 election was somehow rigged just because one person lost.
“It’s not the small group of people I’m trying to convince. I never will,” Rowland said. “It’s the larger group that in the back of their mind kind of wonder. I mean, there are days when I have to stop and wonder, ‘Am I the crazy one?’
“I think average people hear that, and they just kind of wonder, too,” Rowland added. “This is to speak to that larger population that doesn’t believe the 2020 elections were rigged, but just want to make sure their vote counted.”
CROSSING I’S AND DOTTING T’S
Reiner, Williams and the commissioners also want to clear up a few other misconceptions and outright falsehoods, too:
n No, the new election equipment is not connected to the internet, nor do they have wireless capability, as has always been the case despite false claims to the contrary.
n Yes, not one but two security cameras are always on and recording in every room election equipment are used, for 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, despite what Peters has said on this subject.
n No, elections workers will not forget to check every drop box throughout the voting process, despite what occurred under Peters’ watch last year.
n Yes, anyone who tries to vote twice, cast someone else’s ballot or hinder someone from their right to vote will be caught, and see their cases turned over to law enforcement, as it the normal procedure.
n No, ballot envelopes are not tied to actual ballots so anyone can see how people voted.
n Yes, paper ballots are, and have long been in use in Colorado, that’s why they are mailed. Only about 5% of voters in the state use electronic voting machines, and do get paper receipts of their vote.