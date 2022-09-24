The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday.
That includes a $13.8 million grant to Delta-Montrose Electric Association to expand its fiber optic network and provide Elevate internet to more places in Western Colorado.
“Today’s news is phenomenal. It will help us bring service to some of DMEA’s most rural members, often in areas with less than four homes per mile on our system. When this project is complete, 95% of our members will have access to Elevate,” said Kent Blackwell, DMEA Interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer.
DMEA plans to use the funds to construct more than 340 miles of fiber optic cable, primarily across Delta and Montrose counties.
This is the second multi-million dollar grant the co-op has received from the USDA ReConnect Program. Last year, DMEA was also awarded a $10.5 million grant to build out Elevate’s fiber network to approximately 2,400 homes and businesses near Delta and Olathe, CO. Construction of Elevate’s network in these areas is expected to begin in early 2023.
The USDA will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, including in Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee.