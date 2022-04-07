Students in Western Colorado Community College’s electric lineman program have to overcome any nerves they might have about heights, and quickly.
Tanner Wilson, who will turn 20 on May 4, started the course Aug. 23 last year, and said on the second day of class, you learn how to climb.
“Definitely, within the first week, you’re climbing to the top of the pole,” he said.
Wilson added, “When I first entered the program, I was nervous for sure, but the instructors really helped with that and gave individual training.”
Wilson, a resident of Cheyenne, Wyoming, also admitted that he had been terrified of heights as a child, “but I bucked up that first week facing my fear. Every day I got more comfortable with it. Once I got climbing, I wasn’t nervous. I surprised myself how comfortable I was.”
Wilson said the patience of his instructors walking with him every step of the way was a big help. He added that the class has tailboards (pre-safety meetings before climbing) discussing everyone’s responsibilities and hazards and risks.
Brigitte Sundermann, vice president of community college affairs, said students are trained to prioritize all aspects of safety.
During their training, none of the powerlines are “hot” and students wear harnesses and fall protection gear in addition to to being bonded to a structure during every part of the exercise, said Sundermann.
They are also taught rescue safety and how they would respond if the lines were hot.
Now, Wilson is confident with the challenges of climbing.
The week before Spring Break, he had the opportunity to climb his first transmission tower, which was 60-feet high.
The Business Advisory Board, made up of Hotline School Board Members, comes quarterly to perform hotline assessments.
During one of these assessments, Wilson was awarded a $2,500 line worker scholarship after hotline representatives from the Delta Montrose Electric Association observed his competency. Wilson added that journeymen lineman donated the funds for his scholarship.
Sundermann said the lineman program, which is a collaboration between the college and hotline board, started in 1974 as a certificate program then added an associate’s degree in 2016, which has boosted student enrollment from 26 to nearly 60 students.
Sundermann said the program has a 95% placement rate, as students are either employed in the field, employed out of the field or returning to school.
The annual wage for line workers in Colorado is $82,000, Sundermann said, adding that “trades such as lineman are important as they make everyday life easier,” Sundermann said.
Sundermann said students and industry partners built a new line worker building in 2019.
This year’s current students along with the hotline board members are working toward building a mock small city on a 20-acre site, which should be completed in May.
During the first two weeks of May, 250 journeymen from across the country will interact with the students.
“Students intermix with the journeyman linemen, which provides a unique opportunity for the students,” Sundermann said.
Graduation from the electric lineman program is May 21, and Wilson is hopeful he will land an apprentice position.