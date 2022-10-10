Electric vehicles may be the future of trucking, a Colorado-based semitractor-trailer salesman says.
The Nikola Tre, a fully electric battery-powered semitractor capable of hauling 82,000 pounds, was showcased last week in Grand Junction.
“In regards to performance, the electric truck, in my opinion, can be more efficient than a diesel,” said Dan Cassady, a salesperson at Wagner Equipment Co. “The electric will pull a load with no problem at all. It’s very powerful.”
Cassady drove the vehicle from Denver to be displayed in Grand Junction. The semi- tractor is for sale and will be in Aurora sometime next week, but it’s now making a stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
One of the truck’s most interesting traits is regenerative braking, a unique way of charging the battery.
“The truck does something called regenerative braking,” Cassady said. “What that means is that, when driving downhill, the driver can adjust to regenerative braking, meaning that it powers the battery when going downhill.”
Cassady said that electric semitractor-trailers like these will become more common in the next five years, especially for food and beverage distribution on the local level.
“Of course, you need to charge the truck, so the ideal application for this model of vehicle would be pickup and delivery,” Cassady said.
Because of limited infrastructure for electric and hydrogen vehicles, Cassady said that longer trips across the country will not be well-suited for electric vehicles for another five to 10 years, or at least until infrastructure develops more.
“In the future there will be more and more acceptance of these types of vehicles in the trucking industry,” Cassady said.
“Diesel is getting expensive. At almost five dollars a gallon, it is less sustainable financially. Clean hydrogen is produced from the air. In the future, this will become more popular and in demand.”
According to Cassady, the Nikola Tre is the first of many electric vehicles from Nikola.
The company’s next vehicle will be a hydrogen fuel cell electric battery tractor, in which hydrogen acts as a fuel source, providing electricity through the fuel cell, which charges the batteries.
“These vehicles are very powerful and very efficient,” Cassady said.
“As infrastructure for these types of vehicles develops more, they will become more and more common on the road.”
