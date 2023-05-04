After the process that led to the impending consolidation of East Middle School moved by so quickly that many teachers, students and families said they felt blindsided by it, Mesa County Valley School District 51 is examining elementary schools’ futures with more time and more organization. In March, the D51 Board of Education authorized Superintendent Brian Hill to form the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee, which resulted in Hill putting together a 28-person committee. He provided an update to the board at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School. Hill was joined by the committee’s core team of Director of Site Support Paul Jebe, Director of Professional Learning Danny Medved and Public Information Officer Callie Berkson. “My role with the team is to try to bring that day-to-day life-of-school rhythm into the perspective of the core team,” Jebe said. “Since we work with principals and we do staffing work year after year, I’m going to bring that lens and that information to the team.” “As I get to come to this, it’s really about how we facilitate a learning experience with a variety of research and the ability to build consensus,” Medved added. “We’re trying to facilitate thinking, and we’re trying to take a really tough topic and hopefully find some solutions.”
WHO’S ON THE COMMITTEE?
According to Hill, members of the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee include elementary teachers and administrators, family members who serve on the District Accountability Committee (DAC), D51 Senior Leadership Team members, Board of Education members (including Kari Sholtes and Angela Lema), D51 leaders who represent communications and support with facilitation, and community members who serve varied roles such as city planning, community assets, minority advisory committee representation or serve on D51 Strategic Plan Priority Area work groups. Hill noted that most members of this committee currently serve on existing district advisory committees, such as the Superintendent Advisory and D51 Strategic Plan Priority Area groups, or represent important community entities. However, he also explained his decision to not reveal the names of most committee members outside of the core team and board members. “There’s been some questions around people wanting to see the names.... It is a really important topic and we have some folks on there like our teachers who have their day job and they’re taking care of our kiddos, so we don’t want them to get bombarded with any emails or people asking them questions,” Hill said. “We want that stuff directed back to us. It’s really in the interest of trying to protect the folks on this committee from being bombarded with questions or inquiries from outside the committee. It’s not an attempt to hide any names from people, to be clear.”
WHAT DOES THIS COMMITTEE DO?
The committee will continue the work already started by D51 Demographer Shannon Bingham, review the data already presented, acquire additional data if necessary, study all options such as the benefits and ramifications of closing elementary schools, better educate the community on the issues surrounding the enrollment declines and the effects enrollment decline has on the district, and develop recommendations for addressing declining student enrollment. The committee’s presentation identified three questions the group will gauge if a school consolidation process has integrity: whether the data is accurate, whether the process is reliable and whether the process is defendable. “We wanted this to be a meaningful process, so as we design each session, we’re really thinking about how we create ongoing learning,” Medved said. “We’re learning about a really tough topic. What are the fiscals? What are the shortfalls? What are the different pathways to address this? We’re creating space for reflection and we’re creating a space for voices, so how do these different, diverse stakeholders get to share as well as learn?” The 28 members of the committee are all operating under a working agreement that includes the following rules: “Be hard on problems, not on people; share learning and honor the group; focus on students, families and staff; speak your truth; listen for understanding; be solution-oriented with systems thinking; don’t take things personal; and use the norms of collaboration.” While the committee will spend the next couple of months ironing out its criteria for identifying solutions to the declining enrollment issue, it has already identified a process baseline that includes common factors that are usually necessary to consider in school consolidation situations for any school district. These factors include building adequacy and condition, both historical and projected enrollments, budget and financial consideration, learning climate, academic performance, special and innovative programs, transportation, proximity to other schools, and student population characteristics such as ethnicity, special needs, those who receive free or reduced lunch, and English language learners. WHAT IS THE TIMELINE? The Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month until its deadline in mid-September. Meetings are recorded, with feedback protocol in place to inform any absent members. Before meetings take place, the core team and D51 Senior Leadership prepare their agenda and resources. The committee then meets to process session goals and build a consensus on the next steps to be taken. The committee session’s progress is then communicated to stakeholders the following Friday. The feedback from those stakeholders is integrated into the following meeting. The Board of Education will be updated at their meetings the following Tuesdays. To provide an in-depth look at the committee’s agenda in these early days of its work, Jebe and Medved provided an overview of the topics discussed at April’s meetings and topics to be discussed at meetings this month. The goal of the first meeting was to establish the committee and its goals in research. The second meeting saw the beginning of the committee’s analysis of the district’s initial consolidation process by developing a problem statement and reviewing a school consolidation case study. The third meeting will see members learn from demographers, continue their analysis of D51’s consolidation process to understand what an enrollment and budget shortfall would mean for the district, and review other possible approaches to addressing declining enrollment. At the fourth meeting, the committee will revisit the district’s consolidation criteria and then review and revise the overall process. The fifth meeting will then see the committee finalize the first draft of the district’s consolidation criteria and overall process.
