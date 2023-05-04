After the process that led to the impending consolidation of East Middle School moved by so quickly that many teachers, students and families said they felt blindsided by it, Mesa County Valley School District 51 is examining elementary schools’ futures with more time and more organization. In March, the D51 Board of Education authorized Superintendent Brian Hill to form the Elementary Declining Enrollment Committee, which resulted in Hill putting together a 28-person committee. He provided an update to the board at its work session Tuesday evening at R-5 High School. Hill was joined by the committee’s core team of Director of Site Support Paul Jebe, Director of Professional Learning Danny Medved and Public Information Officer Callie Berkson. “My role with the team is to try to bring that day-to-day life-of-school rhythm into the perspective of the core team,” Jebe said. “Since we work with principals and we do staffing work year after year, I’m going to bring that lens and that information to the team.” “As I get to come to this, it’s really about how we facilitate a learning experience with a variety of research and the ability to build consensus,” Medved added. “We’re trying to facilitate thinking, and we’re trying to take a really tough topic and hopefully find some solutions.”

WHO’S ON THE COMMITTEE?

