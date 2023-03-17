The Western Colorado Elementary Science Fair, in partnership School District D51, held its annual event at EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum on Wednesday. The event had 105 participants and 64 projects.
Third Grade Winners
The Western Colorado Elementary Science Fair, in partnership School District D51, held its annual event at EUREKA! McConnell Science Museum on Wednesday. The event had 105 participants and 64 projects.
Third Grade Winners
1st Place: From Juniper Ridge, Using math to solve a popcorn problem. By Sage Becker
2nd Place: From New Emerson, What is the effect of light color on how tall a plant grows? By Audrey Bevill
3rd Place: From New Emerson, How does the type of bubble gum affect the size of the bubble blown? By Josephine Wilbert
Fourth Grade Winners
1st Place: From New Emerson, How do household substances affect metal corrosion? By Luke Bagley, Azariah Dolan, and Max Bagely
2nd Place: From Chipeta, What effect does a ramp's surface have on the speed a ball rolls down it? By Juniper Hamilton and James Mulford
3rd Place: From New Emerson, What is the effect of apple type on how long it takes to brown? by Julia Stephen
Fifth Grade Winners
1st Place: From Mesa Valley Community School, How does Ph affect how guacamole browns? by Clara Smith
2nd Place: From Independence Academy, What is the effect of massive objects on the fabric of space? by Samuel Jones
3rd Place: From Tope, What type of bubble gum blows the biggest bubble? By Kodi Kyle and Kennedy Rollins
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:53 AM
Sunset: 07:23:28 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:21:18 AM
Sunset: 07:24:28 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM
Sunset: 07:25:27 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 07:18:08 AM
Sunset: 07:26:27 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:16:33 AM
Sunset: 07:27:26 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:14:57 AM
Sunset: 07:28:26 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:13:21 AM
Sunset: 07:29:25 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.