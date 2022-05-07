Elevate Kids is a local nonprofit organization created by Doug and Melinda McCaw with the mission to “help kids one step at a time.”

They presented checks to Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy on April 29 for a total of $14,000 that was raised from Elevate Kids Fun Run held on April 10.

Each of the organizations received a check for $7,000 from that event. The funds will support Kids Aid’s goal to feed hungry children and for the academy to expand its school.

The first Elevate Kids fundraiser was a documentary, “Chasing the Sky,” capturing the McCaws’ 490-mile, 18-day run on the Colorado Trail in July 2020.

