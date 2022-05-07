Elevate Kids raises $14K May 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 2 PHOTOS SPECIAL TO THE SENTINELDoug and Melinda McCaw, sitting in foreground, present a $7,000 check to students with the Intermountain Adventist Academy. Donors Doug and Melinda McCaw, right, stand with a check for $7,000 beside Jennifer McReynolds and Tessa (Pacilli) Kaiser, representatives of Kids Aid. Facebook Twitter Email Print Elevate Kids is a local nonprofit organization created by Doug and Melinda McCaw with the mission to “help kids one step at a time.”They presented checks to Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy on April 29 for a total of $14,000 that was raised from Elevate Kids Fun Run held on April 10.Each of the organizations received a check for $7,000 from that event. The funds will support Kids Aid’s goal to feed hungry children and for the academy to expand its school.The first Elevate Kids fundraiser was a documentary, “Chasing the Sky,” capturing the McCaws’ 490-mile, 18-day run on the Colorado Trail in July 2020.-- Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Kid Melinda Mccaw Aid Cinema Broadcasting Events Law Finance Intermountain Adventist Academy Doug Non-profit Organization Raiser Nonprofit Organization Fun Run School Work Fundraiser Documentary Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 58° 86° Fri Friday 86°/58° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:10 AM Sunset: 08:12:04 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: ESE @ 13 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 10% 50° 84° Sat Saturday 84°/50° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:08:55 AM Sunset: 08:13 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 25 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 2% 48° 77° Sun Sunday 77°/48° Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:07:52 AM Sunset: 08:13:57 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SW @ 26 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mainly clear and windy. Low 48F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Mon 0% 49° 69° Mon Monday 69°/49° Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:50 AM Sunset: 08:14:53 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: W @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 0% 54° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/54° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:50 AM Sunset: 08:15:50 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 50° 82° Wed Wednesday 82°/50° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:51 AM Sunset: 08:16:45 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: S @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Thu 0% 44° 66° Thu Thursday 66°/44° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:03:53 AM Sunset: 08:17:41 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business