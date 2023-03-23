The Daniels Fund on Wednesday announced its 2023 class of Daniels Scholarship Program recipients — and 11 local students are among those awarded.

Each year, the Daniels Scholarship Program selects 238 high school seniors from across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. These scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years toward their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need. Recipients are selected for “their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving their community, and academic potential”, according to a press release sent by the foundation.

