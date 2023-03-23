The Daniels Fund on Wednesday announced its 2023 class of Daniels Scholarship Program recipients — and 11 local students are among those awarded.
Each year, the Daniels Scholarship Program selects 238 high school seniors from across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. These scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years toward their undergraduate degree, depending on financial need. Recipients are selected for “their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving their community, and academic potential”, according to a press release sent by the foundation.
Local recipients are:
■ Central High School’s scholarship recipient is Alexander Fisher.
■ Fruita Monument High School’s recipient is Anatoly Chinn.
■ Palisade High School’s recipient is Mallory Cawood.
■ Montrose High School’s recipients are Natalie Hernandez and Andrew Jutten.
■ North Fork High School’s recipient is Malachi Deck.
■ Plateau Valley High School’s recipient is Genevieve Hill.
■ Cedaredge High School’s recipients are Kole Hawkins and Taryn Wolcott.
Mesa Valley Community School’s recipients are Bradan Blanck and Gracen Pettit.
“It’s an honor to support the educations of these outstanding young people with such great potential, strong character, and big dreams,” said Daniels Fund President and CEO Hanna Skandera. “We know they will go on to do amazing things and have a tremendous impact on their communities.”
With this year’s class announced, more than 5,000 students have received the Daniels Scholarship. At any given time, according to the foundation’s press release, nearly 1,000 Daniels scholars are attending approximately 200 colleges and universities throughout the nation. Since 2000, the Daniels Scholarship Program has awarded more than $250 million in scholarships.
High school seniors graduating in 2024 can visit danielsfund.org in September to apply online for the next round of scholarships.