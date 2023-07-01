ABOVE: Colorado Wildlife officers and Elks members head out on Highline Lake to drop custom-built fish habitats onto the lake floor. RIGHT: One of the fish habitats made from recycled wreaths sinks to the bottom.
Cody Smith, middle, adds the top onto a custom-made fish habitat that will be dropped into Highline Lake to help the local aquatic wildlife on June 29, 2023, with the help of Jeff Peters, left, and Phil Carter. The habitat is built out of Christmas wreaths used to decorate veterans’ graves on Christmas and Memorial Day, giving new life and purpose to the wreaths that otherwise would have been thrown away.
Cody Smith, left, and Kristina Morben, Aquatic Biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, drop a custom-made fish habitat into Highline Lake in an effort to assist aquatic wildlife and make use of used Christmas wreaths on June 29, 2023.
Completed custom-made fish habitats, above, made from wreaths that once graced grave sites at the Veteran Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado wait to be dropped into Highline Lake State Park on Thursday. The program to recycle the wreaths into fish habitats is in its second year in Grand Junction and is a collaboration between the Elks Association and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Tony Elkins, top, loads an armful of Christmas wreaths onto one of the fish habitats. Below right, Cody Smith, left, and Kristina Morben, Aquatic Biologist with CPW, drop a fish habitat into Highline Lake.
Each holiday season, especially military holidays, families and friends of veterans who have died leave wreaths on their loved ones’ graves, serving as a symbol of their continuing presence in their lives after death.
In Grand Junction, the wreaths themselves have their own lives and stories that persist beyond their original use.