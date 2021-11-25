Jason Robillard, a deputy with Montrose County Animal Control, said the first call came in Sunday, when a man who lives near the Black Canyon of the Gunnison and has two pet emus, a male and a female, reported that the female emu had escaped.
When Robillard came on duty Monday, he got a call about a “giant bird” standing outside the window of a man in the area.
“He didn’t know what it was,” Robillard said. “I figured it was the same emu.”
According to the Smithsonian Institution, emus, which are the second-largest species of bird in the world, and native to Australia, average more than 5½ feet tall, can weigh more than 120 pounds and can run 31 mph.
Robillard said four or five more reports came in about the emu Monday. They can be dangerous, so finding the bird became a top priority.
Robillard, along with the bird’s owner, the owner’s two daughters, two Montrose Police Department animal control officers and a nearby Waste Management Employee, located the bird Tuesday and formed a posse to try and shoo it into a manageable area.
“They’re definitely not an animal that likes to be captured, so we chased it and tried to corner it,” Robillard said.
They tried to surround the emu, he said, which was “basically impossible.”
If approached from the side, though, the emu could be calmed down, Robillard said.
“This was basically a bunch of grown-ups spread around this giant chicken, trying to calm it down so we could get this noose over its head,” Robillard said.
The posse cornered the emu in a pasture, and the emu’s owner was able to approach it from the side, calm it down and subdue it enough that Robillard was able to get his catch pole around the emu’s neck.
According to Robillard, the issue then became making sure the bird didn’t harm itself or any people with the catch pole, which is designed for dogs.
Robillard said he had to hold the bird for about a half-hour while the owner brought a horse trailer to haul the bird in.
“It definitely didn’t like being on the catch pole,” Robillard said. “It was rolling around and kicking.”
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post on the incident states the bird was not “emused.”
One issue with big birds is their kicks are powerful, and they will try to peck at your eyes if cornered, Robillard said.
During that time, the bird became more and more agitated, he said, and the most difficult part was when the emu rolled around and kicked out. He had to keep it from breaking its own neck (it ended up with a few lost feathers, but seemed to be in good shape).
Next, Robillard said he had to get in the horse trailer with the emu, which was terrifying, but he was able to calm the bird and get himself out safely.
In fact, everyone managed to survive the incident safely, which Robillard said was a big deal given how many people were on the scene and the capacity of an emu to cause damage.
This isn’t the first dealings the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has had with an exotic animal this year.
In June, a deputy and others chased a wallaby (a small Australian marsupial related to the kangaroo) around north of Montrose. The wallaby eventually hopped back home.
Robillard, who hadn’t been on the job long at that point, had been off- duty for about 30 minutes when the wallaby call came in, so he missed out. He said he’s glad he was able to participate this time.
“I didn’t get to share in the wallaby excitement, so I was glad to be on the emu case,” Robillard said.