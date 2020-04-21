They knew it was coming, so Tuesday's announcement to cancel the spring sports season finally gave high school athletes some closure.
“It was really hard to deal with in the beginning, but I'm to that point where I'm really excited for next season and college,” said Morgan Withers, a senior lacrosse player at Grand Junction High School who recently signed to play at Young Harris College in Georgia. “I feel really bad for my friends who are never going to touch a stick in a game setting again. It's really disappointing.”
Rhonda Blanford-Green, the commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association, sent a letter to schools Tuesday morning officially canceling all athletics and activities for the remainder of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once Governor Jared Polis announced Monday he was lifting the stay-at-home order on Sunday but with social distancing still in effect and gatherings restricted to 10 or fewer people, she had no choice.
“We convened a meeting of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday evening,” Blanford-Green wrote. “The group came to a consensus, and stated: ‘It would be impractical and irresponsible for the Association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months.’
“It is with this information — the inability to ensure operations under the protective guidelines, statewide accountability and public safety through all high school events — that the Association has cancelled all performances, festivals, competitions, regular season and culminating CHSAA-sanctioned spring activities and athletics for the remainder of the 2020 season, ending on June 1.”
School District 51 announced Tuesday it will not re-open schools for in-person learning the rest of the school year, which would have ended prep sports in the Grand Valley even had CHSAA not made its ruling.
"Obviously, we're bummed about the complete loss of spring sports,” District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko said. “We kind of hoped we could have a late season that would extend the season going into summer. I'm really bummed for our seniors who lost their final season competing at the high school level. I hope that they have opportunities for the future."
The spring season for baseball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, track and field, boys swimming, girls golf and girls tennis was suspended on March 19, the first full day of competition. Many teams never suited up.
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said he feels for the student-athletes, but also said sports teaches them how to deal with disappointment.
“One thing about athletics, I learned more (about) life being an athlete than I did in a classroom,” he said. “You learn life lessons. Sometimes life stinks and hands you some bad circumstances and you just have to make the most of it. I don't know what we're going to tell them. Most of them will be relieved because they've been waiting for this to happen so they can move on to what's next.”
Central High School baseball coach Chuck Yost said he tried to be up front with his players about the likelihood of the high school season not being played.
“I don't know what you can really say to them. I know there are kids who (feel) cheated, and I don't know if cheated is the right word, but they've missed a great opportunity of their life,” Yost said.
“You understand hopefully that we're trying to keep you safe and it's just a strange situation we have to deal with. You're going to have other opportunities and probably bigger and better things in your life than your senior year of high school. I know it sucks but that's just what you have to look at.”
Blanford-Green said CHSAA will now focus on next fall.
“Our fingers are now crossed and our hopes are that the Association will be able to conduct a fall season with some level of normalcy,” she said.
Jared Hanks was holding out hope teams would be able to play some games, until CHSAA extended the suspension of the season from April 6 to April 30.
“It was pretty bittersweet,” said Hanks, a senior catcher at Grand Junction who has signed to play at Colorado Mesa. “We figured it was probably done, but we were still ready to go just in case. It was upsetting, but at the same time, I'm kind of OK, I'm accepting it. You've got to control what you can control. I've been out at the field working. Just as long as I get to keep playing outside and going to the field, it's been OK.”
Withers said the Tigers have talked about the possibility of a senior night this summer so they can get together one more time and celebrate what might have been.
Still, she said, “It's just not the same.”