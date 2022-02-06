The city of Grand Junction has released its 2021 end-of-year sales tax report, which revealed the city is seeing more economic activity than it ever has, according to city officials.
Overall in 2021, the city took in $68,848,797 in sales and use tax, compared to $59,603,756 projected in the 2021 budget and $57,103,185 in 2020.
Sales tax, use tax, and sales tax shared by Mesa County were all up throughout the year compared to the budget and previous years, with the city collecting $58,090,697 in sales tax, $1,129,572 in use tax and $9,628,528 in sales tax from the county.
There are a few possible reasons for the discrepancy between projections and what was collected, according to Greg Caton, Grand Junction city manager.
One, he said, is that the 2021 budget was being developed in the summer and fall of 2020, when COVID-19 caused a lot of uncertainties everywhere. Caton said this led to the city developing extremely cautious revenue projections for 2021.
That said, the local economy is doing quite well right now, Caton said.
“We’re faring better than most communities,” he said.
Caton said the community is seeing more economic activity right now than it ever has.
“I think Grand Junction has positioned itself very well for people to move and also for businesses to locate here,” Caton said.
Inflation could also be a factor in increasing the sales tax collections, he said, although it’s hard to say how much of an effect it’s actually having.
Even though the overall numbers are good, Caton said it’s important to keep in mind that’s not the case among all industries.
Increases have extended to the lodging tax and the lodging tax increase.
In 2018, Grand Junction voters approved doubling the city’s lodging tax rate from 3% to 6%.
In 2021, according to the report, the city received $1,820,147 compared to a budgeted $1,457,687 from the lodging tax and $1,879,142 from the lodging tax increase, compared to a budgeted $1,457,687.
Of the lodging tax increase revenue, $469,786 has gone to the Grand Junction Sports Commission.
Ben Snyder, executive director of the Sports Commission, said the increase in revenue this year will help now that Colorado Mesa University is ending its financial support of the commission.
CMU made the decision to divest from the Sports Commission in 2019 after the lodging tax increase was passed, and has been phasing out its financial support of the commission.
The commission’s office space is still being provided by CMU, Snyder said, and the commission still has a relationship with CMU, but it will be fully funded by the lodging tax going forward.
In addition, the increase in funding from the lodging tax helps the commission do its business, Snyder said.
“Certainly that gives us more ability to recruit new events to the area,” Snyder said.
Snyder listed the Grand Junction Mountain Bike and Music Festival and Desert Classic youth baseball tournament as examples of events the commission is interested in pursuing.
“There’s certainly no shortage of ideas for new events the commission can bring to Grand Junction,” he said.