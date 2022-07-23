 Skip to main content
End to near-record heat wave in sight

  • Updated
Grand Junction has been feeling the heat lately, but not quite enough to break any records, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in place for the Grand Junction area through 8 p.m. today, warning people to drink plenty of fluids and take precautions if going outside.

Lincoln Park pool

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Grand Valley residents cool off at the Lincoln Park Moyer pool on another triple-digit day in Grand Junction. Sunday and Monday after expected to have highs of 96 degrees.
Lincoln park pool

Grand Valley residents cool off at the Lincoln Park pool on another triple-digit day in Grand Junction.

