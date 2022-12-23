The future of endangered fish recovery programs involving local rivers is looking more secure for the short term due to a bipartisan measure that has been included in a budget bill.
The Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act has been included in the omnibus government funding bill for the 2023 federal fiscal year, measure sponsors said in a news release this week.
Congressional leaders are working to get the budget bill passed this week before funding to operate the government runs out. It passed in the Senate Thursday.
The endangered fish bill “would continue protecting four threatened and endangered native fish species in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins. It extends conservation programs for one year to give Upper Basin communities time to develop a long-term management plan,” according to the release from U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette.
The programs study, monitor, and stock the four species, manage habitat and river flows, and combat invasive species.
They are set to expire Sept. 30, 2023, but would be extended for another year under the legislation, giving Upper Basin communities more time to develop a long-term management plan. One challenge facing the programs is that they long have been funded largely by revenues from hydroelectric power generation from federal dams, and those revenues are threatened by falling reservoir levels.
The Upper Colorado program is a partnership including local, state and federal agencies, water and power interests, and environmental groups, focusing on recovery of fish while accommodating water uses and development. Some of the program’s efforts involve trying to maintain adequate river flows on the Colorado River from irrigation diversions points around the Palisade area to its confluence with the Gunnison River. The San Juan River Basin program is a similar one focused on recovery efforts on the San Juan sub-basin of the Upper Colorado Basin.
The Upper Basin program was established in 1988 to help the humpback chub, bonytail, Colorado pikeminnow and razorback sucker. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently downlisted the humpback chub from endangered to threatened, and also is considering downlisting the endangered razorback sucker to threatened status.
The House bill has co-sponsors including Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, and easily passed in the House in March. A companion bill was approved in July by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Hickenlooper is a member.
Hickenlooper said in this week’s release, “Tribes, communities, water users, the state, and now Congress, all came together to protect our native fish and rivers. This is how we save our rivers.”
The endangered fish bill that was included in the budget bill contains what is now-outdated language, extending until September 2022 a September 2021 deadline for the Interior Department to report on the program’s accomplishments, funds spent, and projected expenditures. Neguse’s office said in a news release on the bill last year that program partners had sought the deadline extension due to uncertainty and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hickenlooper spokesperson Anthony Rivera-Rodriquez said Wednesday that the current fish program bill was part of another bill that had received the Senate committee approval and was rolled into the budget bill, resulting in the outdated deadline remaining in its text. He said there remains an expectation, including from Hickenlooper’s office, that Interior will produce that report.
“It’s certainly something we’d like to see,” he said.