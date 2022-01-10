Retirement recently brought to an end a two-decade run for Kent Walter as manager of the Bureau of Land Management’s White River Field Office, where he was in the thick of managing energy, wild horses and other issues.
Look for Walter to keep on running, though, even if he’s not running a field office. Walter not only was a long-enduring local BLM manager, he’s also an endurance athlete at age 60, and these days has more time to train for his latest sports endeavor, competing in Ironman triathlons.
Walter retired from a BLM career that dated to the 1980s, capped by holding the White River Field Office position, based in Meeker. The BLM recently named as Walter’s replacement Bill Mills, a 20-year Air Force veteran who started his BLM career in 2010 and last served as field manager in Kremmling. Mills has taken over Walter’s work managing more than 40 employees and more than 1.4 million acres of public land in Rio Blanco County and parts of Garfield and Moffat counties.
Walter, a licensed land surveyor, started with the BLM in 1982 as a cooperative education student.
After graduating from the Oregon Institute of Technology, he started full-time in 1985, first at the BLM’s state office in Colorado and then at its Utah state office.
It wasn’t long after Walter took over the White River Field Office in 2001 that natural gas drilling took off locally.
“It was extremely difficult and challenging but also exciting to have that challenge,” Walter said.
He said the agency had to do work differently, including by contracting out more work to keep up. The boom prompted the BLM to undertake an oil and gas plan amendment.
“I think White River has one of the most innovative oil and gas development plans in the country,” he said.
One innovation clustered oil and gas development to better protect mule deer and one of the largest migratory elk herds in North America.
Although little drilling is occurring now within the White River Field Office’s jurisdiction, Walter said he expects local drilling to boom again, “unless we stop burning fossil fuel, I guess.”
He doesn’t foresee renewed efforts to explore local development of oil shale, a rock containing kerogen-like oil. During Walter’s tenure, companies including Shell pursued research and development in Rio Blanco County to produce oil from underground deposits of oil shale.
But they ended those efforts.
Walter said the projects fell victim to economics, but he also thinks the environmental impacts would have been considerable and the regulations got too burdensome for the companies. But the oil shale resource, consisting of the richest and thickest deposits in the world, remains in place, he said.
“It’s amazing the amount that’s there,” he said.
Among other things, the White River office adopted a new travel management plan, and a 10-year plan governing wild horses. It also dealt with rare plants and lands with wilderness characteristics.
Walter watched the BLM national headquarters move to Grand Junction, only to have it later return to Washington, D.C. He thinks BLM senior leadership needs to be in the nation’s capital.
“I think there’s a lot of benefits for the power brokers in your organization to be where policy is being made and the movers and shakers are,” he said.
Walter’s plans as a retiree include traveling and enjoying kids and grandkids along with his wife Kris, also retired.
He also will be training for his sixth full-distance Ironman race. Walter set a goal when he turned 50 of a full-distance Ironman. He did his first at 55 and has now raced in five.
He hopes to qualify for the Ironman world championships.
“That’s on my bucket list. I’ll probably be 80 years old when I actually qualify,” he said.
Walter may very well qualify far sooner. He finished second in his age group in an Ironman in September, just one place away from qualifying. He swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran a 26.2-mile marathon in about 11 hours and 45 minutes.
With more training and competing in Ironmans, Walter is redefining what it means to stay active in retirement.