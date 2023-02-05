Planning documents from Pivot Energy show the location of the proposed solar project near 3472 G Road. The project sits on land South of Interstate 70 and North of the Stub Ditch between the Clifton and Palisade exits.
A Denver-based solar company that sees it as its mission to help address climate change and bring the nation away from burning fossil fuels wants to build another solar garden in Mesa County.
The company, Pivot Energy, already operates two arrays in the county and five in Garfield County. Now it is eyeing installing 6,250 solar modules on 12 acres along Interstate 70 between Clifton and Palisade.
That project, which is to generate 2.5 megawatts of electricity, could come before the Mesa County Planning Commission later this month, and then to the county’s Board of Commissioners in March if it receives planning commission approval.
All of the power generated by this particular project is to be donated to qualifying families to help pay their electricity bills.
“This project donates 100% of its bill credits to income-qualified or low-income Coloradans, nearing $10 million in donations over the life of the system,” Kacie Peters, director of industry relations for the company, wrote in an email.
“It’s sited on unproductive, dry land next to a loud and highly trafficked interstate,” she added. “Pivot has investigated hundreds of sites in the Mesa County area as alternatives, and this one best suits a solar energy project. It is low profile, quiet, produces no noise, no odors, only ‘operates’ during daylight hours and has no lights associated with it.”
Like similar solar gardens, Pivot plans to fence off the parcel with an 8-foot-tall thin wire mesh attached to cedar posts, and seed the ground beneath the solar panels with native grass.
Assuming it gets county approval, once completed at the end of this year it would provide enough power to serve 500 homes for a year.
The project, known as Pivot Solar 31 LLC, is part of a larger portfolio of projects that the company is developing to serve income-qualified Coloradans.
Over the past five years, the company has built several other gardens in the two-county area, including one south of Clifton and another near the I-70 interchange with U.S. Highway 50 west of Grand Junction. Both primarily serve the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
The company also operates five solar gardens in Garfield County from Silt to Parachute. Together, they generate 11 megawatts of electricity. In its 13-year history, the company has built nearly 1,300 solar projects around the nation. The company says those projects have helped avoid nearly 2.7 million metric tons of CO2 pumped into the atmosphere from traditional energy sources.