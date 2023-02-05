Pivot Energy solar project site plan

Planning documents from Pivot Energy show the location of the proposed solar project near 3472 G Road. The project sits on land South of Interstate 70 and North of the Stub Ditch between the Clifton and Palisade exits.

A Denver-based solar company that sees it as its mission to help address climate change and bring the nation away from burning fossil fuels wants to build another solar garden in Mesa County.

The company, Pivot Energy, already operates two arrays in the county and five in Garfield County. Now it is eyeing installing 6,250 solar modules on 12 acres along Interstate 70 between Clifton and Palisade.

