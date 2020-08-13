There’s plenty of demand for U.S. natural gas in Asian nations, and U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette says he is doing everything he can to help get that gas to them through the Jordan Cove Liquefied Natural Gas project in Oregon.
But to do that means getting the needed permits from Oregon state officials, and addressing many of the lawsuits attempting to block it filed by anti-drilling activists, said Brouillette, who was in Colorado on Wednesday talking about energy infrastructure and security issues surrounding the oil and gas industry.
“Finding off-takers for U.S. LNG is not the challenge, the challenge is getting the permits that are necessary to build the export facility in the first place,” Brouillette said in an internet press conference with Colorado media. “We feel very strongly, however, that it’s important for this infrastructure to be built out. We have enormous natural gas resources here in the United States. It’s an incredible economic opportunity for America that we must avail ourselves to.”
The secretary’s visit was part of roundtable discussion in Denver sponsored by the American Petroleum Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association that represents the oil and gas industry.
While Brouillette said many of the environmental issues raised in lawsuits filed against energy infrastructure projects should be addressed because they can help improve those projects, the institute’s president, Mike Sommers, said many of them aren’t about that, but efforts to shut down the industry entirely.
“These recent fights over infrastructure, particularly those who are trying to delay or entirely block projects threaten the jobs of people,” Sommers said.
“Sadly, especially for Americans in need, we’re at a point where politically motivated activists oppose any infrastructure project regardless of the merits or the benefits of the project. If we aren’t careful, we won’t be able to build anything, particularly when it comes to energy infrastructure.”
The institute has long pushed the benefit of natural gas over coal, saying that if environmentalists want to see cleaner air, they should do so as well. A recent institute study showed that burning natural gas in power plants cuts in half carbon emissions.
In such nations as China and India, coal still makes up between 66% to 74% of their power source, according to the institute’s research.
Last month, Brouillette signed a final longterm order authorizing the exportation of liquefied natural gas through Jordan Cove, adding that his agency specifically and the Trump administration as a whole also is working with Canada and Mexico to expand their export capacities as well.
“The authorization that I signed is really the first step, and will continue to be a process that’s going to take place at the state level,” Brouillette said.