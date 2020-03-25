Coloradans who suddenly find themselves without health insurance, or fear they are about to lose coverage, have a new window to register for the state’s insurance marketplace.
Connect For Health Colorado opened an emergency enrollment period late last week, which runs through April 3. The coverage will start April 1. Additionally, anyone who is now uninsured due to a lost job is eligible for a 60-day enrollment period.
Assistance in registering for coverage is available in Mesa County through Hilltop Community Resources. The organization can walk someone through the application process and determine if an individual or family qualifies for tax credits to reduce the cost of the plans.
Help is available by appointment. Hilltop is setting up virtual meetings via Zoom or other platforms so that people don’t need to leave their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Each year, Hilltop assists area residents to sign up for the state’s health insurance marketplace. Enrollment for 2020 coverage started Nov. 1, 2019 and ended Jan. 15.
“I think it’s very important since enrollment had ended,” Hilltop Community Resources Health Access Community Director Christie Higgins said of re-opening enrollment. “To have a window of time where people can get insurance is very important as we face uncertain times.”
Higgins added that people should continue to reach out, even if they lose coverage after the April 3 deadline and Hilltop can go through processes to see if someone is still eligible for coverage.
For more information, call 244-0850 or visit hilltopshealthaccess.org.